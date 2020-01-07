Come read with Cruiser, Jan. 9

Come meet Cruiser, a three-legged, sweet dog from Pet Partners who loves kids and reading. He invites you to come read to him for 10 minutes after school at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, Lower Level, 2735 Corral St. from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Click here to register.

For more information, visit yavapailibrary.org/dewey, call 928-632-5049 or email Toria Hungerford at Toria.Hungerford@yavapai.us.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.