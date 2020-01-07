Come explore the benefits of chair yoga, Jan. 10

Chair Yoga classes are being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability and will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance. The chair is used as a prop that makes poses a little easier.

Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years and has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation.

This is a free class, no registration required, just show up.

For more information visit prescottlibrary.info.

