Come explore the benefits of chair yoga, Jan. 10
Chair Yoga classes are being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability and will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance. The chair is used as a prop that makes poses a little easier.
Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years and has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation.
This is a free class, no registration required, just show up.
For more information visit prescottlibrary.info.
