OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

City humiliates United in 3-1 derby win in League Cup semis
Soccer

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, right, is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City and at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Jon Super/AP)

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, right, is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City and at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Jon Super/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 11:05 p.m.

MANCHESTER, England — Trailing 3-0 at home to their fierce local rivals in a cup semifinal, Manchester United’s players were jeered by their own supporters as they traipsed off at halftime.

It was - as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attested afterward - the team’s worst 45 minutes of the season, the latest example of the gulf which has opened up between the blue and red halves of Manchester.

In the end, Manchester City came away from Old Trafford on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory but with hint of frustration that the score wasn’t even bigger after a one-sided first leg of the English League Cup semifinals.

“Of course, Manchester United can come back,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, looking ahead to the second leg at Etihad Stadium on Jan. 29. “They have the shirt which means history and pride.”

Guardiola will know, however, that this semifinal should be over.

City put on a first-half clinic, netting three goals from the 19th to the 38th minutes and looking like scoring every time the team went forward. Guardiola didn’t play a recognized striker, instead flooding his midfield in order to dominate possession and spring forward in attack.

United couldn’t cope.

“We didn’t deal with their system well enough,” Solskjaer said.

When the visitors went 3-0 up courtesy of an own-goal by Andreas Pereira, memories were revived of the 6-1 win served up on this ground by Roberto Mancini’s City in 2011 that was one signal of the shifting of the balance of soccer power in Manchester. It was the first time since 1997 that United conceded three first-half goals in a match at Old Trafford.

However, United managed to avoid conceding any more goals and a 70th-minute strike by Marcus Rashford gave Solskjaer’s team a glimmer of hope heading into the second leg. Both Solskjaer and Guardiola made reference post-match to United advancing from the Champions League round of 16 last season after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at home in the first leg.

“We’ve shown before we have been down from a home tie and turned it around,” Solskjaer said. “PSG is the latest example and we have to believe that we can put on a performance.”

City has won the League Cup the last two seasons and is now unbeaten in 16 straight matches in the competition, dating back to a loss at United in the fourth round in October 2016.

Aston Villa takes on Leicester in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Mindful of how United tore apart his City team on the counterattack in a Premier League game won by Solskjaer’s side at the Etihad last month, Guardiola chose not to field either of his two strikers - Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were on the bench - and overloaded the midfield.

“We win and we’re a genius,” Guardiola said, “but if we don’t win I know what will happen. We try to control the counterattacks because they’re a wonderful team.”

City’s midfielders picked their moments to charge forward, and did so with devastating effect.

Bernardo Silva was unchallenged as he advanced toward the edge of United’s penalty area and drove a fierce, curling shot into the top corner in the 17th minute, with goalkeeper David De Gea unable to get close.

The Portugal playmaker then wriggled into space in the center of the field and threaded a perfectly weighted through ball to Riyad Mahrez, who ran onto the pass, rounded De Gea and slotted the ball into an empty net in the 33rd.

United was reeling and it got even worse six minutes later. Again its defense opened up as Kevin De Bruyne went round Phil Jones with ease and fired in a left-footed shot that was saved by De Gea, only for the ball to ricochet off the shin of Pereira and rebound into the net.

With Raheem Sterling wasting two glorious chances that were teed up for him from crosses from the right, City should have gone into halftime with an even bigger lead.

“You might say we were lucky to be only 3-0 down at half time,” Solskjaer said.

Mahrez struck the outside of the post early in the second half and also brought out a good save from the feet of De Gea, before United finally got in behind City’s defense to score a goal that could yet prove to be more than a consolation.

Mason Greenwood slipped a well-timed pass into the path of Rashford, who took a touch and finished low past City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Away goals do not count double if the aggregate score is tied after two legs in the League Cup.

“Football is crazy, anything can happen,” City defender Kyle Walker said. “But we’re in a good position.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man City wins Premier League after United loses to West Brom
Pogba scores as Man United wins Premier League opener
League Cup: Mourinho’s Man United ousted by Lampard’s Derby
5 new signings to watch out for in 2018-19 Premier League
Fernandinho scores equalizer as Man City draws 2-2 at PSG

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries