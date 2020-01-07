Chino Valley’s glass artist sharing her work

Ever since she was young, Chino Valley resident and artist Patty Lindsey has had a thing for glass art, having fallen in love with it after trying different kinds of media while growing up on the West Coast as a navy brat.

Though she started with stained glass in 1972, Lindsey said it wasn’t until she was in college and working full time that she got into fused glass, which is what she currently does.

“I’d already been doing stained glass and it was just sort of a transition into fused glass,” she said. “I was back in college and one of the professors, he was showing us how to fuse glass and it was like ‘wow, this is so much easier and so much more fun than doing just stained glass.”

That professor inspired her and she’s been working with fused glass for a little more than 30 years, Lindsey said. Looking back at the transition, she said that times change and you just go with the flow.

One half of the Glass Goons, with the other being Julie Lewis who is located in Pasadena, Lindsey siad she loves introducing people to the art of fused glass. She offers one-day classes for $125 or two-day classes for a maximum of four people with no knowledge required for $200, including glass.

“I have quite a few students who come back and keep making things,” Lindsey said. “Their imagination keeps growing every time they show up.”

The classes are at Lindsey’s studio, 4455 N. Juniper Dr. For more information, call Lindsey at 928-636-4247 or 714-651-7648 or email her at glassgoons@gmail.com.

Not only does Lindsey have classes, but she’s been a regular artist on the Prescott Area Artist Studio tour, having done it for 11 years. She enjoys showing people what she does as well as allowing them to see her imagination, Lindsey said. Originally she was the first Chino Valley artist to take part in the tour and the 2019 three-day event in October saw nine Chino Valley and Paulden artists participate.

“I’m really jazzed that we’ve got a really strong group here,” Lindsey said.

The 2020 Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4. More information about the event can be found at www.prescottstudiotour.com.