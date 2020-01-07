Chino Valley in Brief: Animal Partners to host Jan. 27 Bunco fundraiser

Animal Partners to host Jan. 27 Bunco fundraiser

Chino Valley Animal Partners, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will be having a Bunco fundraiser to help the Animal Shelter with its needs and those in the community with companion care dogs or cats who are on a fixed income and may require some financial assistance.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley, said Veronica Zelman, treasurer. There will be prizes, a drawing for a basket, goodies and bottled water.

Visit the Chino Valley Animal Partners Facebook page or contact them at chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com for additional information.

West Yavapai offers mindfulness class for seniors

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic will be offering a new, seven-week class titled, “Practicing Mindfulness” for seniors who would like to learn what mindfulness is, and how the practice can enrich and benefit their lives.

This class is part of the Senior Peer program.

The class will be taught on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to Feb. 28.

For more information on class location, and to register, call the clinic at 928-445-5211 ext. 2601.

Medicare topic of free seminar on Jan. 16

Physicians Life Insurance will present a free Medicare education seminar at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Chino Valley Public Library meeting room, 1020 W. Palamino Road.

Topics will include: making the most of your rights, options and entitlements; how and when to enroll in Medicare; what Medicare does and doesn’t cover; Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement Insurance.

RSVP to presenter Todd Walker at 928-362-0646 or toddwalker91@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

Group seeks members to help support Animal Shelter

If you love dogs and cats, Chino Valley Animal Partners would love to have you as a member.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit’s mission is to organize fundraising events, volunteer time, and raise money to help the Chino Valley Animal Shelter with its needs and those in the community with companion care dogs or cats who are on a fixed income and may require some financial assistance.

The group’s monthly meetings are at 6 p.m. the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

Visit the Chino Valley Animal Partners Facebook page or contact them at chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com for additional information.

Senior Connection talk explores benefits of dynamic movement

“How Dynamic Movement Scientifically Heals Disease” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation on Thursday, Jan. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley.

Mary Heller, owner of Mary Heller Dance Arts, will explain how dynamic movement, and dancing in particular, has been shown to significantly improve our physical health, as well as our mood, outlook and memory. She will also discuss the triggers, assumptions and beliefs that most people have that stop them from feeling good about the dance experience.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or (928) 778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.

After Oct. 1, new Arizona driver’s license needed to fly

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not accept the standard AZ Driver’s License if you plan to travel by plane after Oct. 1, 2020. Customers who want to convert their Non-Travel Arizona Driver License or Identification Card to a Travel Driver License or Identification Card can avoid the wait by making an appointment at a participating MVD office.

The new ID will cost you a minimum of $25 and there are several documents you must bring with you in order to prove your identity, Social Security number and residency. The list of allowed forms of ID include Birth Certificate, U.S. Passport, or Passport Card. There is also a required proof of Social Security number, which includes your Social Security card or W-2 form. Finally, you will need to bring in proof of residence such as a utility bill, credit card statement, bank statement or insurance policy.

There are some subtle changes you will notice to the new cards design including a gold star in the corner, indicating the ID is federally approved, and you will need to renew your Voluntary Travel ID every eight years. It makes sense to act now before the deadline approaches.

For more information, visit AZTravelID.com. To make an appointment with MVD go to https://servicearizona.com/ and click on MVD Office Appointments, or call 800-251-5866.

Jan. 10 talk focuses on foster care, adoption tax credits

The Arizona’s Children Association will host a Tax Tip Zoom Seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at 1055 Ruth St., Prescott.

Lin Leclair, owner of First Choice Tax Services in Tucson will present information on what you need to take to your tax professional for child credit and how long an adopted child needs to have been in your home to claim the credit. She will also cover how the federal Adoption Tax Credit works.

She is a retired foster parent and adoptive mom. She is very skilled and knowledgeable about foster care and adoption tax credit. For more information, contact Tammy Cramer at 928-522-3200 or email tcramer@arizonaschildren.org.

Meet Chino Valley Police at Coffee with Cops on Jan. 29

The Chino Valley Police Department will sponsor Coffee with Cops from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Randy Chapman and other Police Department employees in casual conversation with local law enforcement.

Citizen’s Academy kicks off this month in Chino Valley

The Town of Chino Valley is holding its eight-week 2020 Chino Valley Citizens Academy from Thursday, Jan. 23, through Thursday, March 12.

The program, held Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Chino Valley Town Hall, will walk residents through the past, present and future of Chino Valley as presented by elected town officials, departments and staff as well as civic/service organizations and involved local community members.

The first session is titled “The Town of Chino Valley Then-Welcome and History of Chino Valley” and features the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Darryl Croft and Kay Lauster with the Chino Valley Historical Society.

Residents who participate will get the chance to learn about the town’s government, how it works and how it impacts them; meet other active Chino Valley residents and share ideas and learn about opportunities that encourage more involvement in government and policies. Upon completion of the academy, participants will receive a certificate of completion and be recognized in a Chino Valley Town Council meeting.

There is no charge to participate in the program and spots can be reserved online at www.chinovalley.org or at www.chinoaz.net, by calling Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493 or by calling the Town of Chino Valley at 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Chino Valley Town Hall is located at 202 N. Highway 89.

Chino Valley Youth Football Association seeks board members

The Chino Valley Youth Football Association is looking for board members for its 2020 season. Positions are open to the community and do not require an active child participant in the program.

All positions are open for applying and include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, registration, cheer coordinator, fundraising coordinator, safety coordinator, equipment manager, snack shack coordinator, parent/player liaison, and media coordinator.

If no one applies for a position, the current member will hold their position. Votes can be cast by immediate family members of active Chino Valley Youth Football Association participants only.

For more information or for an application, email cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Sons of American Revolution seeks 2 individuals for awards

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Individuals selected will be honored by Prescott Chapter, SAR in January 2020 at an awards ceremony. Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com. For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.

Toastmasters International comes to quad-city area

Have you ever wished you had a ready answer or a quip when someone spoke to you? Or perhaps, you wished you were more in control of your narrative when being interviewed for a new job position. Most of us have been in those situations, and felt inadequate and unprepared at the time.

Toastmasters International is an organization that was formed to eliminate the fear and anxiety from public speaking. It was organized to help people develop communication and public speaking skills, along with leadership development.

At this time there are three Toastmaster clubs in the area. Another is just getting started and members would welcome any interested people to our meetings which are held at 12:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library. Why not join us and see how interesting a Toastmaster meeting is?

You may contact Garrett Hamlin, 928-800-1000, or Nicky Jenkins, 928-460-0448, for more information. Also, Evelyn Ross at 509-492-6037 or at 928-227-3327.

Nominate man, woman, youth leader of the year

Every year Prescott Area Leadership takes the opportunity to recognize and honor those in the quad-city area who stand tall as leaders in our community. These individuals provide for a positive influence to others and those they represent.

Nominations for the 2020 Man, Woman, and Youth Leader of the Year are now open and may be submitted at https://prescottarealeadership.org/awards.

Nominees will be asked to take part in a mixer on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at which time all will be introduced and asked to share a few words about themselves and their leadership traits.

A select group will then review all nominations in order to narrow down the field to two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth, and male youth) with the selections being made as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 7.

Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth. These efforts include awarding of scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year, as well as $500 each to the male and female finalists, and to fund Quad-city youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

For further insight or to become a sponsor feel free to contact Amore Cianciola at amore@hassayampainn.com or 928-777-9550.

Animal Shelter has 2020 town licenses available

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, has 2020 town licenses available. Licenses are $8 for spayed and neutered dogs and $36 for intact dogs. There is an $8 late fee for a license after Tuesday, March 31. Proof of rabies shots are needed.

All dogs 4 months old or older must have a dog license. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

TOPS group meets in Chino Valley each Tuesday

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club #9168 meets each Tuesday in Chino Valley at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 725 E. Road 1 South, in Remp Hall (the building between the church and the food bank).

Weigh-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. and the program and meeting are from 8 to 9 a.m. National dues are $32 per year and local dues are $2 per month. For more information about TOPS go to www.tops.org. The first meeting is free and all are welcome.