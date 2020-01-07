OFFERS
Chamber News: Chamber looks back 34 years; finds 1st member

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program fell out of existence years ago, but it is being revived. Here, the Ambassadors in 2012 welcome Aroma Pizza to the Chino Valley area. (Chamber file photo/Courtesy)

Lorette Rashear, Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Director
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 5:20 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:21 PM

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce was founded Dec. 24, 1985. Since then, the Chamber has had three locations in Chino Valley and has gone through many changes. This Christmas Eve, the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce turned 34.

Upon going through records we have found, what we believe was the first Chamber of Commerce member — Waste Management. They were actually a member on Dec. 17, 1985, right before the chamber opened on Dec. 24, 1985. The original application was completed on a typewriter and handwritten in. Along with the original application is the first Chamber logo, which features two pronghorns.

For 2020, the Chamber has brought back some traditions that have faded through the years. It has been at least five years or more since the Chamber Ambassador Program fell out of existence. A young entrepreneur full of passion came to the Chamber to help revive this program. Bryan Sebring, an Independent Insurance Agent, said, “Chino Valley has given me so much that I wanted to repay the favor.” Sebring is going to be chairing the Ambassador Program and bring new light to it. Chamber Ambassadors are the “welcome committee” for new members or anyone who is interested in joining. They are the ones who introduce you to new members, help get you acclimated to all the chamber programs and attend ribbon cuttings and grand openings. They are the lifeline of the Chamber, a special group of people who volunteer their time to help promote our community.

The first meeting of 2020 will be held on Jan. 16 at the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in being a Chamber Ambassador we invite you to attend the meeting. If there are any past ambassadors who would like to help, we would be honored to have you and your insight. The time commitment is two hours a month, which includes a monthly meeting. There are so many benefits to becoming an ambassador. Ambassadors will get business recognition, exclusive networking, name and photo on the Chamber’s website and so much more!

The Chamber is still growing with over 250 members and ongoing programs. Some of the programs have stayed the same with just a few changes through the years. The chamber’s monthly luncheons and mixers have been a staple since 1985 to help members develop invaluable connections with other business owners.

This year — 2020 — is our year, our time to shine. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store for you!

