Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
CATCH 22 — DAY 8: Fugitive sought, $500 reward

Steven Roshan Skillern

Steven Roshan Skillern

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 9:54 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:37 PM

Skillern also has multiple tattoos to include “1989” on his chest, the word “Dallas” on his left arm and the word “Texas” on his right upper arm. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 30-year-old Steven Roshan Skillern.

On Oct. 24, 2016 the vehicle in which Skillern was the front-seat passenger was pulled over for a traffic infraction by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy on eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 137 in Ash Fork. The deputy observed three additional occupants in the vehicle. The deputy also observed several indicators of criminal activity to include the behavior of the occupants, their answers to questions and an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

Following a probable cause search, several duffel bags containing a total of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana were discovered. All four occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. Skillern was later released on a $50,000 bond and has failed to appear to court since.

Skillern is wanted on a statewide extraditable warrant with the $50,000 bond for failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and taking the identity of another.

Skillern is described as a 30-year- old black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 188 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Skillern also has multiple tattoos to included “1989” on his chest, the word “Dallas” on his left arm and the word “Texas” on his right upper arm. Skillern’s last known address is in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Anyone providing information that leads to Skillern’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

