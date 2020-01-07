OFFERS
Cantlon: It has to become illegal to lie

mugshot photo
By Tom Cantlon
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 9:32 p.m.

We have to make it illegal to lie. To lie in ways that affect us publicly.

Our current national dilemmas are largely the result of our allowing lies in public information. Our polarized views, the shredding of many public standards, numerous evils such as prejudice reviving, corruption becoming worse and more open, all trace back to the ability of people and groups to lie to us. And that they do so continually, in great amounts, with no consequence, no enforcement to stop it.

Consider how much can be traced back to the end of the “Fairness Doctrine.” It was a policy regulating TV and radio that required broadcasters to present all sides of issues, even unpopular ones, and give each a fair shot. If the FCC felt a broadcaster wasn’t doing that, they could lose their license. It wasn’t a perfect system and it wouldn’t be a perfect solution now, but it’s an important piece of how we got here.

It existed all the way from after WWII until the late ’80s. Then Reagan’s FCC abolished it, despite Congress trying to keep it. After that, one-sided news arose, Fox News leading the format.

Today, with digital media, phony bots, “trending” tweets and disinformation campaigns from all sorts of interests and nations and groups, even if the doctrine still existed it would be overwhelmed. I don’t know how to tame lies, but I do know it’s essential.

I was talking about this with Ralph Hess, retired judge of the Yavapai County Superior Court, and he pointed out that laws restricting false advertising might be a starting point, though he noted it would be just that, insufficient but a starting point. He suggested these links:

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/transformation/could-we-force-politicians-to-tell-truth/

https://hbr.org/2012/10/the-marketing-of-a-president

Currently we have knowledgeable sources pointing out when important lies are told, but clearly that’s nowhere near enough. It has no effect on half of the public. Instead, imagine if anytime someone put false information into the public sphere it could immediately be shut down. No, I don’t know how that could happen, and be done right, but imagine with me for a minute. We’re not talking about stopping people from expressing faulty opinions but, rather, verifiable lies. And we don’t want to stop innocent mistakes, but we would want to stop what, with a reasonable effort, would have been found to be obviously false. We don’t want to harass private individuals who just pass on info they’ve received, but we do want to stop those who start false info. When it comes from another country, that’s harder, but we can deal with our own.

A lie might go viral right away, but the source, the person or group, could be shut down, locked out of social media for a long while and fined.

It would have to be about verifiable lies so it doesn’t suppress free speech, but we could push back on this flood of lies that is ruining us. They would still happen, and a lot, but the combination of cutting off the sources quickly, and just the general thrust of we, together, as a society, pushing back on verified lies, would change the tone of discourse and take the wind out of the cloud of lies.

I don’t know how, but if we want to live in a sane world, if we want to prevent democracy from collapsing, and indeed prevent our rights from evaporating, we have to.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.

