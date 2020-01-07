OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona AG files lawsuit against vaping companies

The Attorney General’s Office displays some of the vaping products that have been seized from students at Arizona high schools. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

The Attorney General’s Office displays some of the vaping products that have been seized from students at Arizona high schools. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 10:20 p.m.

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed suit Tuesday against two companies that make vaping products charging that they have illegally targeted teens and misled consumers about the amount of addictive nicotine in their products.

Brnovich charges that Juul Labs and Eonsmoke “appealed to, targeted and exploited a generation of youth.’’

In the case of Juul, the nation’s largest vaping firm, he cited ads that he said feature “young, attractive women in suggesting or casual and fun poses.’’ Brnovich also said the pods marketed by Juul dispense more nicotine than cigarettes but are designed to be less harsh, a tactic he said is aimed at getting young people addicted.

For Eonsmoke, Brnovich said the company used social media accounts to find young customers. And he said the company actively marketed flavors like sour apple, pink lemonade and donut cream, which he said “any reasonable person would know would appeal to existing or potential vape users below the age of 18.’’

All that, he said, is a violation of the state’s Consumer Fraud Act.

There was no immediate response from either company.

photo

Flanked by staffers, Attorney General Mark Brnovich explains Tuesday his decision to use state consumer fraud laws to sue two companies that manufacture and sell vaping devices. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

The lawsuits come after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised the age for the sale of vaping and other tobacco products to 21. That agency also outlawed the sale of most flavors.

Even Brnovich acknowledged that both companies halted many of the practices cited in the lawsuit, practices he wants a state judge to enjoin the firms from engaging in in the future.

But he denied that the lawsuits — and the press conference to announce them — were simply designed to generate publicity for him and his office. And Brnovich brushed aside the FDA directive.

“I’m not going to rely on Washington, D.C. to solve Arizona problems,’’ he said. “In fact, I would submit that Washington, D.C. is where good ideas go to die.’’

And even if the companies are no longer engaging in the acts in the complaint, Brnovich said the state still needs to take legal action.

“Someone has to pay the consequences for what they’ve done in the past,’’ he said.

That goes to the parts of the lawsuit which seek to “disgorge’’ the companies of profits they had made from underage Arizonans who were targeted and deceived. He also wants penalties of up to $10,000 for each knowing violation of the law.

Arizona isn’t the first state to file such lawsuits.

Attorneys general in California, North Carolina and New York also have gone to court, specifically against Juul, alleging that the company’s marketing practices have contributed to deaths and injuries nationwide. Those claims also charge misleading sales tactics.

Brnovich said those are irrelevant — at least as far as Arizona is concerned. And in some ways, he said, it’s about money.

“If the state of, I don’t know, California sues, that’s not going to have any sort of financial impact on Arizona,’’ Brnovich explained.

“I want to make sure part of what these lawsuits are about is disgorging the profits,’’ he continued. “If you have companies that manipulate a nicotine content, didn’t disclose information, if they intentionally tried to target youths here in Arizona, I think Arizonans and Arizona families deserve some sort of compensation for that.’’

He said not pursuing such a claim would be like someone whose car was wrecked by another’s liability simply being satisfied with an apology and no compensation to fix the vehicle.

“And, at the end of the day, if you don’t hold companies accountable, then you’re not going to deter other companies from doing so in the future.’’

Less clear is who gets any cash that Brnovich manages to recover.

“I think at this point that’s a little premature,’’ Brnovich said.

“It depends on if you are able to identify individuals who have specifically been harmed,’’ he said. “There’s also issues of communities that have been harmed.’’

He compared it to lawsuits filed by multiple states, including Arizona, against opioid makers and distributors.

“Part of the responsibility of the opioid manufacturers is to make sure that there’s restitution to the communities that are impacted by this.

There actually are other lawsuits aimed at recouping costs. That includes a nationwide class-action claim joined by several school districts, including Tucson Unified School District, that seek financial compensation to deal with rising use of tobacco vaping products.

But Brnovich said there’s a crucial difference between what he filed Tuesday and the class-action lawsuit where the various government agencies are being represented by private counsel.

“I don’t want to see plaintiffs’ lawyers enriched,’’ he said. “I want to see money going into the communities and the schools that have been impacted by this crisis.’’

The lawsuit comes as a new fight looms at the Capitol over how extensively to regulate vaping products in Arizona.

Last year Sen. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek, pushed a bill through the Senate to treat vaping like tobacco. That would subject retailers to the same penalties for underage sales and make vaping illegal in public places, restaurants and buildings, just as it is for cigarettes.

But that bill faltered in the House, which backed a plan by Rep. John Allen, R-Scottsdale which proposed a whole separate regulatory scheme for vaping. While it would have raised the age for purchase to 21, it also would have precluded local governments from enacting stricter rules, including licensing requirements and criminal penalties for sales to minors.

A similar battle looms when the Legislature reconvenes later this month.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Juul Labs facing scrutiny from federal and state officials
Juul stops advertising e-cigarettes, replaces CEO
Vaping companies sue to delay US review of e-cigarettes
US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes
Probes of e-cigarette giant Juul under way in Illinois, DC

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries