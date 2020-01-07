7-in-7: In town this week: Monster trucks, Bee Gees tribute, Eric Ramsey

From monster trucks rolling into the Findlay Toyota Center to a tribute to the Bee Gees to Eric Ramsey performing another CoffeeHouse Concert, there’s quite a bit to do in the Quad Cities at the beginning of the year.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Hear some music by blues artist Eric Ramsey for this month’s CoffeeHouse concert at the Prescott Public Library Sunday, Jan. 12. Doors open at 2 p.m., music begins at 2:30 p.m.

Showcasing local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music, the Coffeehouse Concert series is hosted by singer/songwriter Jo Berger and features a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music. Ramsey, a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society’s Blues Showdown and semifinalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, writes from experience about the human condition, and his arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles from delicate finger-picking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide.

The event and the coffee are free. The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

2 – Strut to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center for a Friday, Jan. 10 performance of “Saturday Night Fever: The International Tribute to the Bee Gees.

The 7 p.m. performance captures the essence of the Australian superstars, the production features hits such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Nights on Broadway” along with the band’s iconic ballads.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

3 – Take root at Watters Garden Center Saturday, Jan. 11, for a lesson on “Happy, Healthy Houseplants with Professional Style.”

Houseplants brighten our lives and clean the air we breathe but not all of them are created equal when grown in an arid climate such as Arizona’s. The 9:30 a.m. lesson will present the top plants grown indoors and how to care for them as well as the best watering practices, light placement and how to treat and prevent pests and problems.

Watters Garden Center is located at 1815 W. Iron Springs Road.

4 – Pop out to the Prescott Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 11, for Crafternoon at the Library. The 2 p.m. event will be about Pop-up cards and will allow participates to create cards that pop, swivel and spring. The presenter will share techniques from outstanding pop-up books, which can be adapted into cards for holidays, birthdays or just because.

No artistic skill is necessary though registration is required. To register, visit www.prescottlibrary.info, call 928-777-1526 or go to the Ask a Librarian Desk.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

5 - Thunder over to the Findlay Toyota Center Friday, 3201 N. Main St. and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour featuring several of the nation’s best monster trucks such as Bigfoot, the original monster truck, Dirt Crew, the monster-sized dump truck, Quad Chaos, the world’s biggest ATV, and more.

Tickets for the show start at $15 for kids for both days and $26 for adults for the Friday night performance and $28 for adults for the Saturday night performance. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060. Adult tickets increase $5 on the day of the event.

The Pit Party also returns, allowing fans to enter the arena early, walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take pictures and get autographs. Pit Party Passes are $5.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Pit Party is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit www.facebook.com/toughestmonstertrucks.



6 – Rock out at the Prescott Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, when the Central Arizona Geology Club hosts Geology Talks. The event includes an opportunity to “show and tell” and ask questions of Geology Club members.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 - Grab the chance to step up to the microphone at the Arizona Wordsmith’s Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third floor Sundance Room.

An opportunity for prose writers to be heard and make their stories come alive, writers of fiction, nonfiction and memoir are invited to share their original work. Reading time is limited to 10 minutes and names will be drawn to determine the order and number of readers. There will be no poetry or music.

Readings will go for one hour followed by time for meeting and greeting. Admission is $5 at the door. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, email writers@azwordsmith.org.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com