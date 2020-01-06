Vinyl revival: Records overtaking CD market

The vinyl album is no longer the aging hippy sitting in a corner that no one wants to play.

Suddenly, vinyl albums are hip. They are predicted to outsell CDs for the first time since the 1980s.

When Daryl Halleck opened Trax Records in downtown Prescott more than three years ago, most of his customers were middle-aged men, he said. With vinyl growing more and more in popularity, that’s changed in the last year to year-and-a-half.

“Younger kids, like teenagers, are coming in like crazy,” he said.

A lot of the younger generation are getting into vinyl records these days because their parents raised them listening to records, Halleck said. Now that they are teenagers, they’re able to buy their own turntables and records, he said.

Rock is still the most sought-after genre, Halleck said.

One of the several reasons for why vinyl has become popular again is because of the sound quality, he said.

“The sound quality is several times better than digital, including CDs, but especially better than streaming, Halleck said. “If you’re going to sit in your house and listen to some music, this just sounds way better … than say streaming off of whatever website.”

There’s also the nostalgia factor and the artwork, he said. Records have always had great artwork, and it’s been a huge deal since the 1960s when bands started putting out psychedelic artwork on their covers, Halleck said.

The analog format recordings made of polyvinyl chloride (vinyl albums) were replaced by compact discs in the 1980s and 1990s. Both vinyl and CDs met more competition from streaming and download services.

Staff reporter Vyto Starinskas contributed to this article. The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.