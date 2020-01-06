Prescott’s Castro, Sanchez represent Arizona at ODP tournament

PRESCOTT – Diego Sanchez and Frankie Castro of Prescott boys soccer represented team Arizona at the West Region ODP Championships in Phoenix from Friday through Monday.

Over the Badgers’ long winter break, Sanchez, Castro and head coach Philip Reid made their way down to Phoenix to compete in an Olympic Development Program (ODP) tournament that features teams from the West Region, including Arizona, New Mexico, California, Colorado, Nevada, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and Utah.

Sanchez and Castro — who are young up-and-coming players for Prescott – passed a number of trials and tryouts to ultimately be selected for the final roster that represents Arizona in the tournament. Lo and behold, they both put together respectable performances with their respective teams.

“Playing at this level, I think it says a lot about what we do here at Prescott High in terms of soccer,” Reid said. “I’ve been coaching them for quite some time so it’s a good feeling, but it’s a testament to their hard work … They really represented their area well. They played the majority of all the games that they played.”

DIEGO SANCHEZ

Sanchez — a freshman midfielder at Prescott — played on the 2005 U15 age group team, which went all the way to the finals in its 16-team bracket. In five games, Sanchez managed to score two goals even though he mostly played center back, a defensive position.

Arizona finished at the top of its pool after defeating New Mexico 3-0, routing Idaho 7-1 and then tying Hawaii 2-2. In the semifinals, the team beat Oregon 2-0 to move on the finals where they were finally trumped by Cal South.

“It feels like an honor [to be selected to ODP] because I know what I’ve been longing for, I know what I’ve been working for, I know my purpose and just to find out it paid off in the end really feels amazing,” Sanchez said.

FRANKIE CASTRO

After five years of falling short, Castro was finally selected for the 2004 U16 age group team. In three games, Castro mostly played an attacking midfielder position and netted one goal in the team’s 2-1 win over Northern Nevada.

“It was a struggle because a lot of years, I didn’t even make the pool for the team, but each year I just came back with that mentality that I had to really buckle down and make the team,” Castro said. “And this year, something just clicked and when I saw my name on the roster for the team, I was honored to represent Arizona.”

Castro’s team wasn’t able to make it out of group stage because of a brutal 3-0 loss to Cal North in their tournament opener. However, Arizona bounced back by defeating New Mexico 3-1 and Northern Nevada 2-1.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR PRESCOTT?

The Badgers (2-4) had a long winter break as their last game was on Dec. 13, which resulted in a 4-1 smashing of Seton Catholic at home. The team will be back in action this week as it faces off against a winless Greenway squad on the road Tuesday.

Prescott will then wrap up non-region action on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with a road match against Thunderbird and then a home game against Estrella Foothills on Friday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. A road game at Mingus will serve as the Badgers’ Grand Canyon Region opener on Jan. 22.

“In the first couple of games [this season], one thing that came around the team a lot was trust and how we need to trust each other and in the few tournament games in the beginning of the season, we started to build up that trust,” Castro said. “I feel like going into this next part of the season, we’re going to be a strong team and we’re going to be a team to look out for, especially going into region and playoffs.”

