OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Over 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
Source of drugs not yet determined

Over 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned in Yavapai County on Jan. 3, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Over 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned in Yavapai County on Jan. 3, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5 p.m.

photo

Over 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned in Yavapai County on Jan. 3, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Two significant stashes of unattended marijuana were found independently within about 30 miles of each other in Yavapai County on Jan. 3, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The first find was reported around 8 a.m. United States Forest Service personnel came across what they initially thought was a pile of trash on US Forest Service land outside of Rimrock. It was instead over 30 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing a total of about 48 pounds, YCSO reported.

During a search of the area, deputies with YCSO located another package that contained several sheets of pre-packaged THC wax, a concentrate made of extracted oils from the cannabis plant.

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives were contacted and took over the investigation.

Then at about 2 p.m. the same day, PANT detectives were notified by the Sedona Police Department that more packages of marijuana had been discovered in a wooded area within city limits.

The packages were similar to those found near Rimrock, but this time there were 230 of them, YCSO reported. Each weighed 1.5 pounds, totaling 357 pounds. A package of THC wax weighing 7.5 pounds was also located.

PANT detectives estimate the street value of the marijuana at $648,000 and over $100,000 for the THC wax.

The investigation into both seizures is ongoing.

“No definitive determination has been made as to the source at this time,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Anyone with information regarding the packages and/or suspect(s) involved is urged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. A direct tip that leads to arrests in this case becomes eligible for a cash reward.

“Please remember that if you come across materials like this, alert law enforcement immediately,” D’Evelyn said. “Contraband loads may be booby-trapped and/or may contain dangerous chemicals/additives which could be harmful to humans. Don’t take a chance, especially if it is not clearly evident as to the content upon sight.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PANT seizes marijuana growing operation, butane hash oil lab
Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
Rimrock truck thief sought
2 toddlers hospitalized after apparently consuming edible gummies containing marijuana
Over 400 fentanyl-based pills recovered during PANT investigation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries