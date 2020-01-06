OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 07
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man claiming to be a sheriff accused of impersonating a cop

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Jersey man Wednesday for impersonating the sheriff to intimidate local contractors. (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Jersey man Wednesday for impersonating the sheriff to intimidate local contractors. (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 11:55 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A New York man claiming he was “The Sheriff” was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he tried to impersonate a law enforcement officer to get rid of a lien placed against his new home.

Todd Gieger, 51, of Montville, New York, faces two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s investigators said they learned in November that Gieger tried to intimidate a subcontractor who had placed a lien against the home Gieger was having built in Sarasota County due to lack of payment.

Geiger drove to the subcontractor’s neighborhood in a white Maserati with New Jersey license plates and asked neighbors about him.

“He was wearing a bulletproof vest, had a law enforcement type badge clipped to his belt, and he was presenting himself as the sheriff,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jason Mruczek told news outlets.

Gieger also called other subcontractors involved in the lien and the construction company building his home, the agency said. During these calls he also claimed to be a law enforcement officer

The agency did not say how the allegations came to light or if Gieger made any statements when deputies arrested him.

Gieger was released from jail on Thursday. Jail records did not list a lawyer for him.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO: Man impersonating deputy arrested
PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
Local sting nets two who sought underage girls for sex
Catch 22 -Day 4: 52-year-old sought for impersonation, warrants
Police: Man posed as officer, tried to get discounted coffee

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries