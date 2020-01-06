Man claiming to be a sheriff accused of impersonating a cop
SARASOTA, Fla. — A New York man claiming he was “The Sheriff” was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he tried to impersonate a law enforcement officer to get rid of a lien placed against his new home.
Todd Gieger, 51, of Montville, New York, faces two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s investigators said they learned in November that Gieger tried to intimidate a subcontractor who had placed a lien against the home Gieger was having built in Sarasota County due to lack of payment.
Geiger drove to the subcontractor’s neighborhood in a white Maserati with New Jersey license plates and asked neighbors about him.
“He was wearing a bulletproof vest, had a law enforcement type badge clipped to his belt, and he was presenting himself as the sheriff,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jason Mruczek told news outlets.
Gieger also called other subcontractors involved in the lien and the construction company building his home, the agency said. During these calls he also claimed to be a law enforcement officer
The agency did not say how the allegations came to light or if Gieger made any statements when deputies arrested him.
Gieger was released from jail on Thursday. Jail records did not list a lawyer for him.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- CATCH 22 — DAY 2: Man suspected of sexual contact with a minor sought
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: