Letter: We have much in common

As we look at a new year and decade, I know I’m not alone in feeling the divisiveness and polarization exploding in our country. We are being negatively influenced depressed from news and comments coming from T.V., newspapers and social media.

Basically we are being psychologically bullied. More than likely we will see an increase of this in 2020! What if we could stop the divisiveness now?

I don’t really care what political party you tend to favor, what your ethnicity is, what religion you follow or what part of the country you’re from. Basically we as Americans have much in common. Why not emphasize and build on this? Yes, you and I are only one person, but together we could create a “Brigade of Kindness” right here and now. What if every one of you reading this article would make a commitment to be kind to one another, the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate?

Let’s concentrate on doing something positive for one another every day of 2020. Do one kind deed a day. It doesn’t have to be something humongous! It could be a smile, a hello, a greeting, an email, a phone call, a plate of cookies, a positive social media post, letting someone go ahead of us in the grocery line.

Let’s be creative. I’ll bet we could come up with a list a mile long that isn’t going to cause us pain. In fact, it might even make us feel good! This could be one small step that will make a huge difference.

Nancy Von Rohr

Prescott