Jackson: There is a Sanity Clause when it comes to tar chewing

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is the headline that appeared on the Daily Courier’s Opinions page on the recent Christmas Day. The warm and wonderful article by Francis P. Church was first published in 1897 in The New York Sun, and is annually welcomed by readers of many papers across the nation. And, some 20 or so years ago, I lapsed into a parodic approach to that article in a Courier column that had to do with, of all things, a habit of tar chewing when I was a pre-school kid back in Lubbock, Texas. And it came in response to an earlier column explaining my addiction when three readers — including two with the given name of Virginia — described their own experience with the dubious endeavor. So herewith, in its entirety, is my article that was published in the late 1990s, which is one of the 50 columns included in my “In the Rearview Mirror” book published in 2011 that’s available on-line from Barnes & Noble or Amazon:

A couple of columns ago I mentioned a childhood habit involving tar chewing. You know — the newly laid variety fresh out of the steaming cauldron manned by a City of Lubbock paving crew. Or, on extremely hot days, peeling off a glob of the stuff from pre-existing street work.

Well, wife Pat looked down her little nose at the practice. “It’s petroleum, for cryin’ out loud!” is rhe way she put it, implying that I probably should have died from it or at least become deathly ill, neither of which occurred. In fact, to this day I sincerely believe that it had a salutary effect by helping to whiten my teeth. (No, that’s carrying it a bit far. What it really did, as I recall, was to make them less yellow.)

Three readers who, like me, are former tar-chewing addicts, responded to the column. I assume they’ve all kicked the habit by now. I know I have. But they did provide some riveting commentary regarding the practice.

There was that letter to the editor, for example, from a Prescott lady, Virginia Pannkoke, who said she was surprised to learn that anyone else had chewed hot tar. She said she is more than 70 years old and is a native of Phoenix, where “any tar used to patch the cracks in the pavement would be hot from May through October.” As a schoolchild, “We would reach down and pinch off some tar to chew, We were very careful not to step in it in the hottest part of the summer because it would stick to our feet and burn. The tar’s temperature was perhaps 140. Those were the ‘good old days.’ Perhaps the temperature of the tar killed any germs.”

There also was an e-mail from Prescott’s Jabe Wills, who was born and raised in Hereford in the Texas Panhandle, near Amarillo. He said that nostalgia from my West Texas childhood “mirrors much of mine” and that “I was specifically struck with your account about chewing the tar from the streets. Having heard me relate the same memory from digging out the tar between the (brick) streets of Hereford, my wife still looks at me with great skepticism each time the topic comes around.” (I can believe that!)

Speaking of Hereford, during my growing-up years my parents always referred to it as “the town without a toothache” because of its reputation for super drinking water. Now, I’ve known only one person who hailed from Hereford —a girl I met in college — and her dad was a dentist there, which I’ve always thought was ironic. Be that as it may, though, there’s no doubt but that its water was of much better quality than Lubbock’s, which was hard and, after years of imbibing, tended to stain teeth (the lower half, mainly) brown. How hard was Lubbock’s water? Well, when a person took a drink and it hit the bottom of his stomach it would go “klunk!” (I made that up, but you must believe me when I say that the town’s water was indeed lousy because of what it would do to people who made the mistake of overdosing on it.)

And then there was a letter from a friend from way back who is a former Prescott resident now living in Scottsdale, Virginia Baker, who confessed that “I also chewed tar off the street despite the fact that Mom always scolded me and predicted I’d get some horrible disease — which I did — but I don’t think scarlet fever had any connection to street tar!”

Anyway, I’d like to respond to her by saying that yes, Virginia, there IS a Sanity Clause when it comes to tar chewing. It exists as certainly as the Internet and DVDs. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no tar chewing! It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. Or Carolinas. Not believe in tar chewing? You might as well not believe in fairies. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they aren’t there. And it’s the same way with tar chewers, who you may never see, but in this world there is nothing else real and abiding. (With apologies to the New York Sun’s Francis Pharcellus Church.)

