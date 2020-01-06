Have 'Coffee With a Cop' in Prescott Valley on Jan. 8

The Prescott Valley Police Department is kicking off the New Year with its Coffee With a Cop on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The location with be at Little Dealer-Little Prices, 2757 North Truewood Drive (at State Route 69).It will be in a simulated camping environment and will provide a great opportunity for casual conversation in a pleasant setting. Our host will be providing free coffee and refreshments. The public is invited.

Coffee With a Cop provides an opportunity for conversational interaction among residents, police personnel and Town of Prescott Valley officials. These events have proven to be beneficial in enhancing the concept of community policing in removing perceived barriers to positive relationships.

For further information, contact Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.