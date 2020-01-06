Have 'Coffee With a Cop' in Prescott Valley on Jan. 8
The Prescott Valley Police Department is kicking off the New Year with its Coffee With a Cop on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The location with be at Little Dealer-Little Prices, 2757 North Truewood Drive (at State Route 69).It will be in a simulated camping environment and will provide a great opportunity for casual conversation in a pleasant setting. Our host will be providing free coffee and refreshments. The public is invited.
Coffee With a Cop provides an opportunity for conversational interaction among residents, police personnel and Town of Prescott Valley officials. These events have proven to be beneficial in enhancing the concept of community policing in removing perceived barriers to positive relationships.
For further information, contact Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- CATCH 22 — DAY 2: Man suspected of sexual contact with a minor sought
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: