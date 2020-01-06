OFFERS
Fugitive Daniel Edward Calkins arrested; reward no longer offered

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 11:02 a.m.

A fugitive featured on day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program has been reported as captured by the Phoenix Police Department.

Daniel Edward Calkins, 30, had a statewide extraditable warrant with a $50,000 bond for aggravated assault, auto theft, theft and disorderly conduct.

According to police, on Aug. 3, 2019, Calkins was in the back of a green Honda Accord outside a Prescott Valley bar when he struck a woman in the front passenger seat in the back of head, forcing her face into the dashboard and rendering her unconscious. He also broke out the rear passenger side window of the car. He then told the second victim to get out of the driver’s seat of the car, took her purse, and then drove away with her car.

Police later arrested Calkins at his home. He was then released on bail, but failed to appear in court on the charges.

Officers in Phoenix arrested Calkins on Dec. 31. He is now awaiting extradition to Yavapai County. The reward offered by Yavapai Silent Witness for information leading to his arrest is no longer available.

