OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Frank Talks – American Native: Native American, Jan. 9

Come and develop the skills and knowledge that will help you counter false narratives about Native Americans then and now. Presenter Rowdy Duncan will discuss ‘American Native: Native American’ at The Prescott Valley Public Library, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. (Prescott Valley Public Library)

Come and develop the skills and knowledge that will help you counter false narratives about Native Americans then and now. Presenter Rowdy Duncan will discuss ‘American Native: Native American’ at The Prescott Valley Public Library, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9. (Prescott Valley Public Library)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5:22 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Public Library and FRANK Talks presents ‘American Native: Native American’ at The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal Room from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The experiences of Native Americans in the U.S. are complex, and filled with a rich history marked simultaneously by pride, honor and achievement, and by political, religious and racial disparity.

What is the experience of Native Americans in the U.S.? What is Native? What is Indian? What is Indigenous? How does social media perpetuate stereotypes about Indians? How can we learn to understand and appreciate the diverse culture, language and history of the first people?

Develop skills and knowledge that will help you counter false narratives about Native Americans then and now. Presenter Rowdy Duncan has worked in the field of diversity and inclusion for over a decade.

This is a free event. No Registration is required, but keep in mind that space is limited.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley in Brief: Valley of Lights runs through Dec. 30 in Prescott Valley
Kornukopia Calendar: Jan. 3-12, 2020
Prescott Valley in Brief: Town to play host to open house events in January
Learn about native plants and ecosystems, Oct. 15
PV library offers Early Literacy Stations geared toward youth

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries