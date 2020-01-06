Frank Talks – American Native: Native American, Jan. 9
The Prescott Valley Public Library and FRANK Talks presents ‘American Native: Native American’ at The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal Room from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The experiences of Native Americans in the U.S. are complex, and filled with a rich history marked simultaneously by pride, honor and achievement, and by political, religious and racial disparity.
What is the experience of Native Americans in the U.S.? What is Native? What is Indian? What is Indigenous? How does social media perpetuate stereotypes about Indians? How can we learn to understand and appreciate the diverse culture, language and history of the first people?
Develop skills and knowledge that will help you counter false narratives about Native Americans then and now. Presenter Rowdy Duncan has worked in the field of diversity and inclusion for over a decade.
This is a free event. No Registration is required, but keep in mind that space is limited.
For more information, call 928-759-3040.
