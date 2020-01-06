OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Commentary: Next up for Tom Brady after early playoff exit? Who knows?
NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the bench after throwing an interception that Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan returned for a touchdown late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (Bill Sikes/AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the bench after throwing an interception that Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan returned for a touchdown late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (Bill Sikes/AP)

BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5:57 p.m.

Teammates and opponents, coaches and NFL executives, even most fans recognize that Tom Brady has nothing left to prove.

There might be one dissenting voice: Brady himself.

Maybe that's why in the midst of the disappointment — and some discontent — with how the Patriots' season ended and how he performed in the second half of the schedule, Brady came pretty close to guaranteeing he will be back for a 21st season. At age 43.

Asked about retirement following the wild-card loss to the Texans, Brady said, “I would say it’s pretty unlikely, but, yeah, hopefully unlikely.''

Later, to another question about his plans, Brady added:

“Again, I don’t want to get too much into the future and stuff. I mean, this team has fought hard. We battled every day, we tried to get better, we worked hard to improve, and I was proud to be a part of this team. Not only this year, but every year.

“Again, I just don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day by day.”

Brady doesn't need football any longer from a success standpoint. Not with a record six Super Bowl rings, four MVP honors in the big game, and three league MVP awards. Five years after he has retired, he'll be feted in Canton, Ohio as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He doesn't need the money, either.

What he seems to require, like so many star athletes, is the competition that spices his existence. The adrenaline explosions. The challenges.

The locker room rapport. The practices. The game planning.

Brady surely knows there are few, if any, replacements outside of the game once he leaves the sport for good. Unlike the man he is most compared to among his contemporaries, Peyton Manning, Brady doesn't fit the off-field celebrity role Manning has embraced so well.

So, barring physical ailments — and few football players ever have taken care of themselves the way Brady has — another year at the helm of the Patriots or another team appears doable. Here's a peek into which uniform Brady could wind up in for 2020.

PATRIOTS

Obviously, remaining where he has spent the last two decades not only as the face of the franchise but for several years the face of the league is most logical. Or is it?

Maybe Brady would like to try replicating his New England successes with another coach. In part to show he can reach the top in a different system and a different city. In part to display that the Patriots' dynastic run was built on his brilliance more than anything.

Should he return to Foxborough, Brady can name his price. Does anyone see owner Robert Kraft balking? Especially after some of the “hometown discounts” Brady allegedly took in past negotiations?

He also would be wise to insist on better personnel around him after the drop-off in talent level at receiver and on the offensive line this season.

CHARGERS

Brady is a California guy; sure, it's NoCal, but he and his wife, super model Gisele Bundchen, would seem a perfect fit in SoCal.

Philip Rivers comes off one of his worst seasons and the Chargers could be ready to move on from their long-time QB. Plus, what better way to move into their new home? They will be overshadowed by the Rams in SoFi Stadium — except with Brady behind center.

BENGALS

Brady could play and tutor Joe Burrow. Nah, he's not likely to touch the NFL's worst team.

BEARS

Brady at 53 might be more reliable than Mitchell Trubisky was this season. And, like New England, Chicago has a top-shelf defense.

COWBOYS

Maybe Dak Prescott isn't the answer to America's Team's nearly quarter-century Super Bowl drought. We all know how much Jerry Jones likes to create headlines. What a doozy that would be in Big D.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Brady exits NFL playoffs with loss, retirement unlikely
Brady: ‘Ridiculous’ to link Edelman suspension, body coach
Brady practices without glove as Gronk returns to practice
Preview: Rivers, Chargers look to end dominance by Brady, Patriots
Preview: Patriots try to overcome road woes in AFC championship game

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries