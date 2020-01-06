Catch 22 Day 7: Woman, accomplice accused of ransacking home

It’s day 7 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating Brittany Christian Gore.

On Nov. 27, 2018, Gore and an accomplice broke into a residence on Mingus Drive in Cordes Lakes and were staying in the residence. While inside the residence, Gore and her accomplice ransacked the inside of the home. There was damaged property in every room of the home. Thousands of dollars in damage was done.

Gore was taken into custody inside the home. She was found in possession of multiple items of jewelry which were identified by the homeowner as belonging to his late wife.

Gore was charged with second-degree burglary, first -degree trespassing, aggravated criminal damage and theft. Following her conviction, Gore was placed on probation, which she has now violated.

Gore is described as a 28-year-old white female, 5-feet 3-inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair (often colored) and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her right hand, left upper arm and left ankle. Gore’s last known address was on Cactus Wren Drive in Mayer. She also used to live in the Chino Valley area. Gore currently has a warrant for her arrest that is extraditable nationwide with a $25,000 bond.

If you provide information that leads to the arrest of Day 7 of Catch 22 you could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.