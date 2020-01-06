Be a voice for young children in the Prescott area, volunteer today

If you are passionate about children’s issues and want to impact the early childhood programs available to young kids in our community, First Things First (FTF) needs you.

FTF is Arizona’s early childhood health and development agency and seeks about 150 volunteers for the opportunity to collaborate with other dedicated community members in local communities across Arizona.

This year, FTF has made the application process simple with an easy online application at this link.

Volunteering on a regional council is a unique, high-level leadership opportunity to make a positive impact on children and families in our community. Regional council members help define priorities for the local services and supports for young children and their families. By collaborating with other dedicated community members, they provide opportunities for young children to get a strong start in life.

Foundation for Success

Research has shown a child’s early experiences lay the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond. FTF partners with parents and communities to give children birth to age 5 the tools they need to arrive at kindergarten prepared to succeed. Regional councils made up of community volunteers inform decisions about how First Things First can help strengthen families, expand early learning opportunities and increase access to preventive health services in their area.

FTF is accepting applications in the Yavapai Region from various backgrounds for seats that are open either due to vacancy or terms about to expire. Regional council members must live or work in this region.

The six regional council seats open in this region are:

Member of the faith community

Health services provider

Public school administrator

Member of the business community

Early childhood educator

At-large representative

First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early learning, family support and children preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org. Information provided by First Things First.