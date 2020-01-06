OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach
NFL

In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago as Green Bay's coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move. (Tony Gutierrez/AP, file)

In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago as Green Bay's coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move. (Tony Gutierrez/AP, file)

SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5:08 p.m.

FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott.

McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision.

McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9½ seasons.

Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.

Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.

McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Dallas hasn't been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.

McCarthy also interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have just three playoff wins since their last championship.

The eight-year playoff run for McCarthy and Rodgers was from 2009-16, a stretch that included two divisional-round victories over the Garrett-led Cowboys.

The Cowboys believe they have their next franchise QB in Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after replacing the injured Tony Romo and never relinquishing the starting job.

Prescott, whose rookie contract is expiring, and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott have made the playoffs twice in four seasons and got their first playoff victory in 2018 after losing their postseason debut to Rodgers and McCarthy with Dallas as the NFC's top seed in 2016.

McCarthy was fired after an embarrassing loss at Lambeau Field to Arizona, a defeat that all but sealed a second straight year without a postseason trip for the Packers.

With a mandate to get the Cowboys past the divisional round for the first time in nearly 25 years, Garrett couldn't build on a 3-0 start. Dallas went 4-8 in the next 12 games with a pair of three-game losing streaks.

The Cowboys still had a chance to make the playoffs with a win at Philadelphia in Week 16, but the 17-9 loss handed their postseason fate to the Eagles for the final week. Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 34-17, eliminating Dallas despite its 47-16 win over Washington.

Dallas finished 8-8 four times under Garrett, who had an 87-70 record, including 2-3 in the playoffs, in nine-plus seasons.

Despite never winning more than one playoff game in a season, the 53-year-old Garrett has the club’s second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry, coach for the franchise's first 29 seasons.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rodgers delivers improbable win
Packers visit Cowboys for Prescott’s playoff debut
Dallas Cowboys finally move on from Jason Garrett as coach
Some NFL coaches already on hot seat in July
Packers flip the script for the win

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries