Witucki: The clock is ticking, time to get REAL (ID)

On Jan. 7, work will officially begin on Prescott’s new airport terminal. It’s expected to take about 14 months for the work to be completed, but there’s something coming up even faster that you frequent flyers out there need to be aware of.

In a recent Friday Catchall column, Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders reminded us about the new Travel IDs (available at Motor Vehicle offices). If you don’t already have a passport, you will need the new REAL ID cards if you want to travel by airplane. Basically, the cards are an added security measure to comply with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. The cards you want should have a tiny star in the upper right-hand corner, so as the song says, this is your quest — to follow that star.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation website, you will need to bring three kinds of documents to the Motor Vehicle office. Number one is labeled “Proof of Identity” (like a birth certificate or passport). Number two is labeled “Proof of Social Security Number” (like your Social Security card or a W-2 tax form). Number three is labeled “Proof of Arizona Residency” (like copies of bills or credit card/bank statements). You will also need $25. No word on whether using your credit card to pay that bill will count as proof of residency.

As of this writing, you have a little bit more than 260 days to get the Real ID. But you can get a much more accurate measure of how much time you have left if you go online to visit https://www.tsa.gov/real-id. There you will find — I kid you not — a countdown clock accurate right down to the second. This isn’t quite as exciting as a New Years’ Eve countdown, and I don’t expect any giant boots to drop from the top of a bar in Prescott, but there it is.

It’s likely you’ll hear this message again a few times before October rolls around, and I’m glad you will, because this is relevant even if you don’t plan on doing much air travel in the near future. As lovely as it is, the quad-city area can be rough for people outside of our state to visit. The local airport is a blessing that more and more people will be taking advantage of as time goes on. Some of those people may be your friends and family.

I wish we lived in a world where the REAL ID was unnecessary. Actually, I wish we lived in a world where we could just fly around like Superman, and then airports would be unnecessary. But for now we have to use aircraft, and those who ride on those aircraft have to be as safe as they possibly can. These new IDs will hopefully help passengers achieve that goal.

