Where to donate blood in the Prescott area in January
Arizona is facing a critical shortage of blood after donations fell during the holidays, the state's primary blood supplier said Friday as it issued an urgent call for donors.
Arizona has less than a day's supply of the universal blood type, O-Negative, and less than a two-day supply of O-Positive, which can be used on anyone with a positive blood type, according to Vitalant, the organization formerly known as United Blood Services.
Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood locally through Vitalant or The American Red Cross. Click on the link to schedule a donation appointment.
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Northern Arizona VA Health Care Systems Theatre Bldg 15
500 Hwy 89 North. Prescott, AZ 86313
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Lower Hangar
3700 N. Willow Creek, Prescott, AZ 86301
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
National Bank of Arizona Bloodmobile
1500 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Prescott Gateway Mall Suite 244 - Next to Claire's (Suite with large blue doors)
3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86303
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Prescott YMCA Bus in Parking Lot
750 Whipple St., Prescott, AZ 86301
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Touchmark at The Ranch, 3150 Touchmark Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86301
American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)
10:30 a.m. to 02:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Yavapai County Jeep Posse Meeting Hall
1200 Commerce Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Prescott Honda, 3291 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301
American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)
08 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Yavapai Regional Medical Center Spruce Room
1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, AZ 86301
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, 2020
Best Buy - Prescott Bus In Parking Lot
3085 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86303
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Arizona Department of Economic Security-Prescott Valley Bloodmobile
3262 Bob Dr. Suite #8, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Vitalant (BloodHero.com)
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: