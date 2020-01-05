OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Where to donate blood in the Prescott area in January

Blood supplies always fall during the holidays, the slowest period for donations, but this year's shortage in Arizona is more severe than typical. See below for a list of local blood donation events in the Prescott area.(Courier file photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 5, 2020 9:44 p.m.

Arizona is facing a critical shortage of blood after donations fell during the holidays, the state's primary blood supplier said Friday as it issued an urgent call for donors.

Arizona has less than a day's supply of the universal blood type, O-Negative, and less than a two-day supply of O-Positive, which can be used on anyone with a positive blood type, according to Vitalant, the organization formerly known as United Blood Services.

Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood locally through Vitalant or The American Red Cross. Click on the link to schedule a donation appointment.

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Northern Arizona VA Health Care Systems Theatre Bldg 15

500 Hwy 89 North. Prescott, AZ 86313

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Lower Hangar

3700 N. Willow Creek, Prescott, AZ 86301

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

National Bank of Arizona Bloodmobile

1500 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Prescott Gateway Mall Suite 244 - Next to Claire's (Suite with large blue doors)

3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86303

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Prescott YMCA Bus in Parking Lot

750 Whipple St., Prescott, AZ 86301

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Touchmark at The Ranch, 3150 Touchmark Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86301

American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)

10:30 a.m. to 02:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Yavapai County Jeep Posse Meeting Hall

1200 Commerce Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Prescott Honda, 3291 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301

American Red Cross (RedCrossBlood.org)

08 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Yavapai Regional Medical Center Spruce Room

1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, AZ 86301

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, 2020

Best Buy - Prescott Bus In Parking Lot

3085 Gateway Blvd, Prescott, AZ 86303

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Arizona Department of Economic Security-Prescott Valley Bloodmobile

3262 Bob Dr. Suite #8, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Vitalant (BloodHero.com)

