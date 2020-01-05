Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall

As a result of a generous anonymous donation, the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Robert David Pearsall has been increased to $1,500. This is just another example of a community made of individuals who care about the well being and safety of their fellow citizens.



To earn this reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

See below for the initial media release.



==========================================

Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson has announced the start of the 2020 Catch 22 campaign.

Each day through Jan. 22, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will share information about a wanted fugitive from the program.

A direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of the fugitive within 90 days of the announcement will result in a $500 cash reward.

“This has been a very productive program historically with the help of the community,” Wilson said.

For Day 1 of the campaign, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 42-year-old Robert David Pearsall III.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached a man who was sitting down.

Unprovoked, Pearsall allegedly struck the man’s face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the man fell to the ground unresponsive. Pearsall fled the scene. The attack left the victim with a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions.

Pearsall is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing 165 pounds, with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.

Pearsall, who initially turned himself in and then on Sept. 14, 2018, posted bond but did not show for his next court dates, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. As a result, he has two outstanding warrants: one with no bond and nationwide extradition and the other with a $100,000 bond and it is extraditable in Arizona only.

Anyone providing information that leads to Pearsall’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.