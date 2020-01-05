Sign issue to be voted on at Chino Valley Planning and Zoning meeting

The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission is poised for a vote on a rewritten section of town code regarding signs at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, meeting.

The upcoming vote is the next stage in the temporary sign issue the town has been dealing with recently after several business owners in town became upset with having to take down their temporary feather flags after a short period of time to comply with the sign code.

That code stipulates that new business have up to six months to keep their feather flags out front for advertising before having to remove and replace them with permanent signage. During the Chino Valley Town Council’s October study session, in which many business owners were given the chance to put forward ideas on how to resolve the issue, staff was directed to rewrite the section of town code to differentiate between temporary signage, to be allowed for six months until a permanent sign can be erected; permanent signage and auxiliary signage, unaffixed signage such as feather flags and banners complementing a business’ permanent signage.

The Chino Valley Town Council got a look at the rewritten section of code in its December study session. Taking into consideration the suggestions by business owners, it differentiates between permanent signage, intended and constructed to be lasting and enduring so that it may be displayed for a long-lasting period of time, temporary signage, intended to be displayed for a limited period of time until a business’ permanent signage is installed, and auxiliary signage, an A-frame or feather sign used to supplement permanent signage. It also stipulates that temporary sign permits shall be issued for no more than six months, are not renewable and the sign shall be removed as soon as permanent signage is installed or after those six months are over. Special event and auxiliary signs do not require temporary sign permits.

“I think it addressed some of the issues we had,” said Councilman Mike Best in the December study session. “I hope our (residents) can live with it because I can.”

The language in the rewritten code also allows for special signage to be used by other entities besides businesses such as churches or other organizations, Development Services Director Joshua Cook said in December.

The meeting Tuesday begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89.

The Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board also has a meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board room, 650 E. Center St.

The meeting includes updates on the Yavapai County Education Foundation grant, the district and financial reports; addressing new school counseling positions, adding one paraprofessional at Territorial Early Childhood Center and adding business management and psychology courses at Chino Valley High School.