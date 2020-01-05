OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive

This Jan. 1, 2020, photo provided by the Creek County (Oklahoma) Sheriff's Department shows Brandon Wade Kirby. Police in Oklahoma say Kirby was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. (Creek County Sheriff's Department via AP)

This Jan. 1, 2020, photo provided by the Creek County (Oklahoma) Sheriff's Department shows Brandon Wade Kirby. Police in Oklahoma say Kirby was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. (Creek County Sheriff's Department via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 5, 2020 11:55 p.m.

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — A man stole a pickup truck with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside it and drove it all the way from Missouri to Oklahoma before releasing the terrified victim and animal and eventually being arrested, authorities say.

According to an arrest report, two men in the truck parked outside of an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, early Wednesday morning. The driver went inside the store and the passenger fell asleep. When the passenger awoke, a masked man was driving the truck and pointing a gun at his head, Tulsa TV station KOTV reported.

The carjacking suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Kirby, drove from Missouri through Kansas. During the 130-mile ordeal, Kirby took methamphetamine, pistol-whipped the victim and continually threatened him, according to the arrest report. He was eventually arrested in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and the goat out of the truck and the victim called 911, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Kirby, who is from Mannford, west of Tulsa, was jailed on suspicion of kidnapping, pointing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jail records don’t list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

The Sand Springs Police Department said on Facebook: “OK 2020, it only took you 4.5 hours to get weird. Let’s slow down on the carjacking-goatnapping calls for the remainder of the year.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police: Man says he stole Pepsi truck to get to the airport
Deputies arrest, book alleged carjacker
Police: Ohio carjacking duo stymied by stick shift
Man caught naked after alleged carjacking attempt
Carjacking victim says suspect asked for ride to Prescott Valley, then threatened him with gun

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries