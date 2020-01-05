Local writers group publishes two more books

Sandy Nelson and Greg Picard are Prescott residents with interesting backgrounds and something else in common: their work is featured in books just published by local writers’ group Professional Writers of Prescott.

Nelson, Picard and more than two dozen Prescott-area writers contributed one or more works to “Best New Short Stories.” Nelson is among nearly three dozen authors whose poetry is showcased in “Best New Poems.”

What sort of writing can you expect?

“Entrepreneurs in Denim” by Picard draws on his decades of work as a park ranger in California, Oregon and the state of Washington, and his experiences fighting fires in Durango, Colorado.

“One of the things we watched for (as rangers) was someone trying to make money off the parks,” Picard said. This included raising marijuana in out-of-the way park land, or illegally cutting trees.

“Entrepreneurs in Denim” is a fictional story based on an actual call that led Picard to an accident scene. In the story, lawmen uncover scheming wrongdoers in an episode that turns deadly.

Picard also wrote “Children in the House,” among lighter fare to be found in “Best New Short Stories.” It’s nonfiction fun about two chatty Amazon Alexa devices in the Picard residence.

Nelson, a retired teacher, counselor and equestrian, gets personal and poignant in “The Visit,” which appears in “Best New Poems.” Readers who have relatives living with Alzheimer’s disease will empathize with the plight of Sandy’s mother and family. She also offers a different tone with “A Dog’s Perspective,” a poetic commentary about dog life and the humans who share it.

Some of Nelson’s work is also include in “Best New Short Stories,” such as “The Cobra.” Inspired by her own visit to Zimbabwe, it’s a fictional work about racial prejudice within a Zimbabwean family prior to the African country’s independence from Great Britain.

“Murder He Wrote,” another Nelson story, stems from the mystery genre that has kept her busy for the four novels of her Luke Hudson Mystery series. Her short stories, and novels, are written under the pen name S. Resler Nelson to avoid confusion with other authors named Sandy Nelson.

“These are just two of the talented Arizona writers we’re excited to feature in our books,” said Pat Fogarty, president of the Professional Writers of Prescott.

Fogarty edited and compiled “Best New Short Stories” and “Best New Poems” and also their predecessors, “Best Short Stories Book One and Two” and Best Poetry by AZ Writers,” published last year.



Other pieces in “Best New Short Stories” include titles as varied as “Hiding from a Mall Shooter,” “Touchdown Jesus,” “Not a Good Day” and “Hanging Out on a Bronx Street Corner.”

Other works you’ll find from various authors in “Best New Poems” include: “Desert Breakfast,” “Monsoon,” “In the Canyon” and an even more intriguing title, “Dumpster Diving Behind the Florist.”

Both books are available at www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com. “Best New Short Stories is $2.99 as an e-book and $9.99 as a paperback and “Best New Poems” is $1.99 as an e-book and $9.99 as a paperback. The groups other books, which feature entirely different content, are also available at www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com as e-books and paperbacks.

“All proceeds from these books support local writing programs sponsored by our club,” Fogarty said, adding that residents needn’t be intimidated by the name Professional Writers of Prescott. While many members have published books, others are aspiring writers or simply interested in the topic.

Professional Writers of Prescott meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Meetings are free and open to anyone interested in writing.

For more information, email Fogarty at poughkeepiepat@aol.com.

Information provided by Professional Writers of Prescott.