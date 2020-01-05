OFFERS
Letter: Animosity between the tribes

Originally Published: January 5, 2020 8:52 p.m.

Editor: There has been a lot of complaining by some Republicans and threats of “if you impeach our tribal leader we will impeach when a Democrat is president.” The table was already set for what’s happening now long ago.

When Bill Clinton won the Democratic nomination, Republican operatives went into full force trying to find fault with real estate deals in Arkansas and affairs with women. The beat was on and never stopped the whole time he was president. Ironically his lies about sex in the Oval Office lead to his impeachment. It didn’t matter to the Republicans that it would fail in the Senate.

Then when Barack Obama won the nomination and became president Republicans would attack with anything they could dig up. On the day of Obama’s first inauguration Mitch McConnell got together with other prominent Republicans to oppose anything that came out of the president’s office. Then when the Democrats had both houses of Congress they passed a health bill. But Republicans didn’t like this either, and worked hard to convince everyone that it wasn’t a good deal. Later they would vote again and again to undue the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. Then when President Obama did his constitutional duty by naming a Supreme Court justice for the Senate to consider, McConnell refused to let it happen.

The point is that this animosity between the tribes has been just as responsible for the current impeachment as the crimes committed. Republicans, now you know how the Democrats felt.

Martin Huff

Prescott

