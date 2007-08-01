OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kiss them goodbye: Hershey is retiring fleet of Kissmobiles

In a Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, youngsters line up to see the Hershey's Kissmobile during its stop in Berlin, Vt. The Hershey Company has confirmed that their small fleet of Kissmobiles won’t be hitting the road again in 2020. The decision, said Hershey Company spokesperson Jeff Beckman, was made due to the aging conditions of the vehicles. One of the vehicles will be taking up permanent residence at the AACA Museum, just down the road from Hershey’s main offices in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

In a Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, youngsters line up to see the Hershey's Kissmobile during its stop in Berlin, Vt. The Hershey Company has confirmed that their small fleet of Kissmobiles won’t be hitting the road again in 2020. The decision, said Hershey Company spokesperson Jeff Beckman, was made due to the aging conditions of the vehicles. One of the vehicles will be taking up permanent residence at the AACA Museum, just down the road from Hershey’s main offices in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 5, 2020 11:55 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses.

The Hershey Kissmobiles, which are each made up of three massive Kisses candies, have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020.

The company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public, Hershey Co. spokesman Jeff Beckman said. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles.

One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bakers upset with missing tips on Hershey’s Kisses candy
Ford: Trump’s threats won’t stop us
Yuengling, Hershey collaborate on chocolate-infused brew
Republican Jeff Flake says he won't challenge Trump in 2020
County gets $548,000 grant for hybrid cars

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries