Kiss them goodbye: Hershey is retiring fleet of Kissmobiles
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses.
The Hershey Kissmobiles, which are each made up of three massive Kisses candies, have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020.
The company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public, Hershey Co. spokesman Jeff Beckman said. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles.
One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey.
