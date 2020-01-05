OFFERS
Former Yucca fire chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

Former Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew J. Young (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Former Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew J. Young (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: January 5, 2020 12:45 p.m.

A former fire chief accused of embezzling $40,000 from his district pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft on Thursday.

Matthew J. Young, 40, was arraigned in August on charges of theft and misuse of public monies. As part of a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, the latter charge will be dismissed in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.

Young was indicted in July after he allegedly turned himself in to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to stealing about $40,000 from his department’s bank account from last January through July. According to investigators, Young used funds allegedly embezzled from the Yucca Fire District to purchase several guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items.

Under the terms of Young’s plea agreement, he could be sentenced to three years of supervised probation, as much as 30 days in jail, and will be required to pay restitution of at least $40,000 to the Yucca Fire District - $10,000 of which he will be required to pay on the day of his sentencing hearing.

