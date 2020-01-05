Daxter Miles Jr. powers NAZ Suns to win on his birthday

PRESCOTT VALLEY – No one can get Daxter Miles Jr. a better birthday present than the one he got himself.

Miles powered the Northern Arizona Suns past the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday with a huge fourth quarter effort in the Suns’ 120-110 win. The Suns (5-16) have their longest winning streak of the season at three games, improving to 3-0 in 2020, with their win at the Findlay Toyota Center today. The Swarm (4-18) dropped their 10th straight game, extending their longest losing streak in team history.

On his 25th birthday, Miles barely missed, and was perfect in the fourth quarter. He made all six of his shot attempts in the final frame, including four from downtown, earning 16 points in the frame. Jared Harper had 11 points in the fourth quarter (2-3 3PT, 5-7 FT), as the Suns won the frame 39-33 to win the game by 10.

The Suns had another great start, forcing Greensboro to shoot 7-of-24 (.292) in the first quarter, leading 29-20 after one. Tariq Owens extended his career-long double-digit scoring streak to four games in the first quarter alone with 12 points (5-8 FG) and five rebounds. The Swarm answered in the second quarter with hot shooting (54.2 FG%), knotting the game at halftime, 50-50. It was a tight third quarter all the way, with the Suns up 81-77 entering the last 12 minutes. Miles’ heroics ensued in the fourth to put the game away.

The Suns made a season-high 19 three-pointers (they had 11 combined in the last two games), finishing 19-of-38 (.500) from downtown. They also shot 50 percent from the field overall (43-of-86), compared to Greensboro’s 42-of-97 (.433) clip, 14-of-45 (.311) from distance. There were 14 lead changes and eight ties in this one, as both teams finished equal in rebounding (47-47), assists (29-29), turnovers (13-13) and second chance points (11-11). The Suns bench outscored the Swarm bench 63-27.

Miles finished with a team-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-6 from downtown. He added four assists, three rebounds and a team-high +18 in plus-minus. Harper also had 20+ points, his 12th such game of the season, tallying 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 5-of-8 from distance, four assists and three rebounds.

Norense Odiase tied the most rebounds in a game by a Suns player this season with 15, getting 12 on the defensive end, adding eight points (4-6 FG) and five assists. Anthony Lawrence II was perfect from distance, earning 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-4 from deep, and five assists. Trayvon Palmer had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT) and four rebounds. Owens had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Aaron Epps had 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Caleb Martin had a game-high 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-8 from distance, to go with six rebounds. Kobi Simmons had the game’s lone double-double with 14 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Robert Franks led the Swarm bench with 18 points. Jalen McDaniels had 16 points (7-14 FG), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Joe Chealey had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Thomas Welsh notched 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns will hit the road for three straight games, beginning Thursday at the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m. MT. The Swarm will return home to face the Erie BayHawks on Friday at 5 p.m. MT.

Information provided by the NAZ Suns