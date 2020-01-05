Catch 22 Day 6: Man accused of assault, theft, disorderly conduct

It’s day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program.

The Prescott Valley Police department is looking for Daniel Edward Calkins.

According to police, on Aug. 3, 2019, Daniel Calkins was in the back of a green Honda Accord outside a Prescott Valley bar when he struck the female front seat passenger in the back of head forcing her face into the dashboard and rendering her unconscious. He also broke out the rear passenger side window of the car. Calkins then told the second victim to get out of the driver’s seat of the car and Calkins took her purse and drove away in her car.



Based on information from witnesses, the officers were able to identify the suspect as Daniel Edward Calkins. Officers responded to the area of the 7800 block of Larkspur Lane in Prescott Valley where Calkins lived. Officers subsequently located the Honda at that residence.

Officers entered the residence and found Calkins and the female victim inside. Calkins admitted to driving the vehicle and breaking out the window because he was angry. The female victim had a large lump on her left eye, which was almost closed from swelling. Calkins was also displaying signs and symptoms of being impaired by alcohol. Calkins was arrested at that time. He was later released on bail and has failed to appear in court on the charges.



Calkins has a statewide extraditable warrant with a $50,000 bond for aggravated assault, auto theft, theft and disorderly conduct. Calkins is described as a 30-year-old white male, 5 feet-10 inches tall, 260 pounds with brown balding hair. He has two tattoos. One is his last name on his left forearm and the other is “2013” on four of his left-hand fingers.



Anyone providing information that leads to Calkin’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward! To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.