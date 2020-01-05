OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizonans paying more to governments for online items

Arizonans are now paying more money to state and local governments for the items they’re buying online. (AP file)

Arizonans are now paying more money to state and local governments for the items they’re buying online. (AP file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 5, 2020 10:06 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizonans are now paying more money to state and local governments for the items they’re buying online.

The Department of Revenue reports it has collected an extra $51.5 million in the first two months a new law has been in effect. Of that, $23.4 million is going into the state treasury, with the balance parceled out among cities and counties.

What makes that number so impressive is that budget analysts had predicted the net gain to the general fund for a full fiscal year would be just $85 million.

And the collections reported so far don’t even represent the Christmas sales that were made in December.

The new cash is not a new tax on Arizonans — at least not strictly speaking.

What it represents is Arizona’s effort to take advantage of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that concluded that states are free to levy their taxes on all sales made into the state, regardless of the source.

Prior to that, the law had been that a business had a “nexus’’ to the taxing state, usually in the form of a physical presence.

So purchases made from, say, a Target store always have been subject to the state’s 5.6 percent tax plus applicable local taxes. Ditto to purchases from Target.com given that retailer’s presence.

But that online retailer in New York state who sold and shipped you a $300 camera collected neither that state’s sales tax nor the Arizona levy.

All that has now changed.

As of Oct. 1, Arizona began requiring retailers who make at least $200,000 in direct sales into Arizona to begin charging what is technically called the state’s “transaction privilege tax.’’

Put simply, that purchase of a $300 camera online from one of the retailers required to collect the levy would add $16.80 in state taxes.

And someone living in a city and county with a combined local rate of 4 percent would find another $12 tacked on.

Ed Greenberg, spokesman for the Department of Revenue, said his agency already has issued about 2,100 of these “remote seller’’ licenses.

More retailers will soon be subject to the levy.

Later this year the threshold for having to collect Arizona taxes goes to $150,000, dropping to $100,000 in 2021.

So why isn’t all that extra money collected being considered a tax hike? Well, it’s a simple matter of compliance — or not — with prior law.

Shoppers who go online — or travel elsewhere — to buy everything from clothing to furniture and electronics legally have been required since 1955 to compute what they would have paid had they purchased the items in Arizona, and then send that amount off to the state every month. Much of the purpose was to eliminate the advantage that out-of-state retailers had over the brick-and-mortar stores in Arizona.

How many Arizonans actually do, however, is another question.

The state last budget year collected slightly more than $326 million in use taxes, a small fraction of the $7.4 billion taken in, some of which is shared with local governments.

But state officials have estimated more than 99 percent of that comes from businesses who not only have a more formal process of reporting but, potentially more significant, also are subject to audits.

There are no firm figures on how many individuals are complying with the law or, more to the point, are ignoring it.

The new tax on out-of-state retailers is designed to make up for that lack of compliance and narrow the gap between Arizona retailers and their out-of-state competitors.

There is, however, a flip side to this for Arizona businesses who have long been selling retail items to customers in other states. They now are going to be required to comply with similar laws being enacted elsewhere.

As it turns out, at least some online purchases made by Arizonans already were being taxed, even before the new law kicked in.

Amazon began collecting state sales taxes in 2012 on its own products and those of Amazon affiliates after reaching an agreement to settle a $53 million assessment made against it by the Department of Revenue.

For years the Seattle-based company argued its online sales were not subject to the levy because, unlike a place like Target, it did not have retail outlets in the state.

What it does have, however, are distribution warehouses where goods from elsewhere are processed and sent out to Arizona customers. And that, revenue officials argued, provides the legal “nexus’’ to the state.

But that agreement did not cover situations where Amazon was simply a platform for other out-of-state retailers. The new law should fill that gap.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ariz. Senate rejects bill on Amazon sales tax
Lawmakers want to take advantage of new online tax power
Department of Revenue presents new tax form for out-of-state purchases
Smaller states rejoice as Amazon collects sales tax
Editorial: Online sales tax a national issue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries