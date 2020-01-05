Advocates striving to find ways to keep aging seniors connected to prevent social isolation

Social isolation for seniors cannot be shrugged aside — suicide rates alone speak to its severity.

“People need food and other basics, but as much as they need to have their physical needs met, seniors need connections with others. Conversation. Or just a hug,” declared Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services. “They need to be compassionately touched by other people to provide them emotional nourishment.”

Prescott Meals on Wheels Executive Director Bert Ijams is alarmed by the state’s suicide statistics that indicate Yavapai County has one of the highest rates of suicides among senior citizens.

In 2017, the Arizona Department of Health assessment report showed Yavapai County as having a 30.2 suicide rate per 100,000 population versus the state’s suicide rate of 18 per 100,000 population. In those statistics, the state calculated a 24.3 suicide rate per 100,000 in the age range of 65 and older.

Like Horton, Ijams fears such isolation can doom seniors to slip into the shadows. Both women were panelists addressing aging and community health at the second annual Connecting Communities Symposium last month. Ijams was one of the impact speakers.

Ijams voiced concern for those who live on the fringe; the seniors on limited incomes with few housing options who struggle to find part-time jobs to help pay the bills. The senior who lives far from family and can no longer drive to the grocery store or to a doctor’s appointment.

What guides her work reaches far beyond providing nutritious meals to 250 homebound or disabled seniors in Prescott and Prescott Valley, Ijams said. She is a believer in the value of compassionate presence, creativity and carving out chances for socialization to those who are able.

Prescott Meals on Wheels asks its cadre of volunteers that serve more than 65,000 meals a year to be the friendly face bringing a meal as they perform a wellness check — one woman called her driver a “hero” when he recognized she was severely dehydrated and needed emergency help. They are expected to engage their clients in conversation as part of their daily visit.

The agency, too, operates The Café on Rosser, a buffet-style dining experience weekdays for seniors who prefer a more social setting. Meals are subsidized for those 60 and older: $6 for those who are younger.

“We have people who come multiple times a week, every week,” Ijams said of the café that serves subsidized meals for those 60 and older; the price is $6 for those 60 and younger. “They look out for each other. It’s fellowship time.”

Ijams is the driving force behind a creative movement for agency clients launched four years ago, “Art on Wheels.” Some 200 clients for eight weeks in the fall and spring participate in the program that brings the arts into their homes.

As for why she is such an advocate, Ijams spoke of a Ferguson, Missouri Meals on Wheels director talking about how after the riots the community rallied around its children. Yet no one spoke for the seniors.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ The people we’re serving don’t have a voice. So what I do, and what motivates me, is to give these individuals a voice,” Ijams said.

CHALLENGES

One of the biggest hurdles for aging seniors is transportation, particularly when they are no longer able to drive and whose sole income is an $800-a-month Social Security check, Horton and Ijams noted.

People Who Care is a local agency that utilizes volunteer drives to help seniors in Prescott and Prescott Valley get to medical and personal business appointments, and some essential grocery shopping.

Yet there is no volunteer, or low-cost, public service equipped to simply take a senior to a library-sponsored book club, an afternoon exercise class or a mall shopping trip, the women said. Private transportation for those on fixed incomes is a luxury they cannot work into their budget, they said.

Another challenge is ensuring seniors stay active and agile, avoiding falls that can inhibit their ability to socialize and beyond broken bones, lead to more rapid health deterioration, Horton said.

There is a collaborative effort through the Northern Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition to offer a variety of ways to keep seniors from succumbing to serious fall injuries. Some of those include tag-teaming with other health-related agencies to offer free Tai Chi classes as well as other courses such as “Mindful Movement” and “A Matter of Balance” at various convenient, community venues, Horton said.

CONNECTIONS

In Ijams view, the greater Prescott community does have a strong network of resources and services able to help seniors at all income levels maximize their twilight years, physically, mentally and socially.

The challenge is to ensure seniors, and their caregivers, be that family or outside help, are able to make the proper connections, Ijams said.

Her agency now has two client service coordinators whose job it is to assist seniors and their caregivers in making some of those connections.

“Our biggest challenge is reaching them, and making sure they know what is available,” Ijams said.

She said she is proud that this community’s leaders and nonprofit agencies are committed to talking about barriers so as to be able to break them down for the benefit of those who are in most need.

“Not every community has what we have. And that is collaboration and cooperation,” Ijams said.

HOW TO HELP

For more information about resources, contact the Yavapai County Community Health Services at www.yavapai.us/chs or call 928-771-3122. Prescott Meals on Wheels can be contacted at www.prescottmealsonwheels.com or call 928-445-7630.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.