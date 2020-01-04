OFFERS
US singer Pink pledges $500K to fight Australia wildfires

Firefighters battles a fire near Bendalong, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot, windy weather worsens Australia's devastating wildfires. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 11:28 a.m.

In this Sept. 22, 2017 photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pink says she's donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. Pink tweeted that she's “totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.” (John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

SYDNEY — American pop singer Pink says she is donating $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The death toll in the wildfire crisis is now up to 23 people. The fires are expected to be particularly fierce throughout the weekend.

The wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land and destroyed more than 1,500 homes.

