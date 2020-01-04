Tablets coming for inmates in Yavapai County jail

By sometime this year, Yavapai County inmates will be able to send emails, make calls, watch videos and do much more using tablets provided at the jail.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), which oversees the jail’s operation, to introduce more resources and create efficiencies within the facility.

Jail administrators said they’re going to start by having one tablet for every four inmates.

Providing the tablets and services at no cost to the jail is Securus Technologies, a prison/jail communications firm. Securus will make money from the partnership whenever an inmate decides to rent a tablet or buy premium content, such as songs, movies or video games.

As part of a revenue-sharing agreement, the jail will collect 20% of the money generated, said Brian Silvernale, the Inmate Services Bureau commander at the jail.

“That money is used to offset the budget for what the inmates’ needs are,” Silvernale said. “It has to specifically go to the benefit of the inmate.”

TABLET USE, MANAGEMENT

The tablets will be available to inmates in two ways: community and individual.

Any inmate can pick up a community tablet and use a number of free applications on it. These include digital services such as education, mental health support and job searching.

Inmates will also be able to rent tablets for $5 a month. This guarantees them availability of the tablets, gains them access to the premium content, and allows them to store music and games on the devices.

As the jail already does for parcels and phone calls, all incoming and outgoing messages and calls via the tablets will be monitored and recorded.

If at any point the jail believes an inmate is misusing the tablets or wishes to discipline an inmate for bad behavior in general, tablet privileges may be stripped from inmates, Silvernale said.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS



One of the perceived benefits to bringing in the technology is inmates will have more to do.

“An inmate who has something to do and has a way to keep busy is usually a good inmate,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “We don’t have problems when inmates are busy and have things to do.”

Mascher said this tends to be especially evident for younger people who are used to having constant stimulation via their smartphones.

“One of the biggest withdrawals they have is their cellphones,” Mascher said.

“This is another way for some of the younger people to have access to some familiar technology that will keep them occupied and be a better inmate.”

The tablets will also help reduce the need for inmates to be moved around within the jail since many of the resources they would normally need to be brought to will now be on these devices, which will be located inside their community dorm spaces.

“The less movement we do with inmates, the less work it is for our staff,” Mascher said.

Silvernale said the tablets may be in use in the jail by as early as June, but no later than by the end of 2020.