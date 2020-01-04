Rock captures 170-pound title; Cougars place 12th at Mile High Challenge

Bradshaw Mountain places 16th, Prescott 28th in 38-team tourney

PRESCOTT VALLEY — A stellar performance by Keller Rock led Chino Valley wrestling to a 12th-place finish at the two-day Mile High Challenge after he defeated Raymond Kellis’ Ty Ryan in the 170-pound title match on Saturday.

If there were any doubts that Rock was a talented wrestler, his performance at this weekend’s Mile High Challenge — one of Arizona’s most renowned wrestling tournaments — should dispel them all. The senior remained undefeated on the season by going 6-0 on Friday and Saturday, which awarded Chino Valley 36 team points.

Colby Evens (5-2) also put forth a solid outing for the Cougars as he only fell to Sunnyside’s Job Lee twice; once in the quarterfinals and another in the third-place match of the 113-pound division. Along with Hunter Lane (5-2), Craig Stephenson (3-2) and Zach Giese (3-2), Colby helped land the Cougars in 12th place with 109 points while Sunnyside ran away with first place with 288 points.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

The Bears hung around the middle of the pack most of the tournament but made a final push at the end to take 16th place (93.5 pts). The 126-pound Blake Huenemeyer was their top performer, placing fifth with a 6-2 record for 19.5 team points. He made it to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket and then defeated Cienega’s David Chase in the fifth-place.

Mike Kelley (220 pounds) also delivered a respectable effort for the Bears as he finished 6th with a 5-3 record. Bradshaw Mountain also received solid contributions from Asher King (4-2), Owen Alvarez (3-2), Nick Foshee (4-2) and Jacob Foshee (3-2).

PRESCOTT

This young Badgers team had their good moments but unfortunately couldn’t manage to crack the top 25, finishing in 28th place with 60.5 points.

Notable performances included Gentry Smith, who made it all the way to the fifth round of the consolation bracket but fell to Brophy’s Henry Barber for an overall 4-2 record. Paul Napper went 2-2 in the 126-pound division for seven points and Lincoln Eby registered a nice outing in the 138-pound division, going 4-2 for 10 team points.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

In the 40-team middle school tournament on Saturday, the Humboldt Unified team finished fifth and had three wrestlers place within the top four. Jackson Perkins struck a third-place finish after going 7-1 in the 126-pound division. Wallace Stooks went 4-1 at 104 pounds, good enough for third place while Deion Zamora logged in a 4-2 outing for a fourth-place finish at 78 pounds.

