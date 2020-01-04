OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 05
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rock captures 170-pound title; Cougars place 12th at Mile High Challenge
Prep Wrestling

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 11:33 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain places 16th, Prescott 28th in 38-team tourney

PRESCOTT VALLEY — A stellar performance by Keller Rock led Chino Valley wrestling to a 12th-place finish at the two-day Mile High Challenge after he defeated Raymond Kellis’ Ty Ryan in the 170-pound title match on Saturday.

If there were any doubts that Rock was a talented wrestler, his performance at this weekend’s Mile High Challenge — one of Arizona’s most renowned wrestling tournaments — should dispel them all. The senior remained undefeated on the season by going 6-0 on Friday and Saturday, which awarded Chino Valley 36 team points.

Colby Evens (5-2) also put forth a solid outing for the Cougars as he only fell to Sunnyside’s Job Lee twice; once in the quarterfinals and another in the third-place match of the 113-pound division. Along with Hunter Lane (5-2), Craig Stephenson (3-2) and Zach Giese (3-2), Colby helped land the Cougars in 12th place with 109 points while Sunnyside ran away with first place with 288 points.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

The Bears hung around the middle of the pack most of the tournament but made a final push at the end to take 16th place (93.5 pts). The 126-pound Blake Huenemeyer was their top performer, placing fifth with a 6-2 record for 19.5 team points. He made it to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket and then defeated Cienega’s David Chase in the fifth-place.

Mike Kelley (220 pounds) also delivered a respectable effort for the Bears as he finished 6th with a 5-3 record. Bradshaw Mountain also received solid contributions from Asher King (4-2), Owen Alvarez (3-2), Nick Foshee (4-2) and Jacob Foshee (3-2).

photo

The Humboldt Unified Middle School wrestling team poses for a photo with their medals after taking fifth place in the Mile High Challenge tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Jack Perkins/Courtesy)

PRESCOTT

This young Badgers team had their good moments but unfortunately couldn’t manage to crack the top 25, finishing in 28th place with 60.5 points.

Notable performances included Gentry Smith, who made it all the way to the fifth round of the consolation bracket but fell to Brophy’s Henry Barber for an overall 4-2 record. Paul Napper went 2-2 in the 126-pound division for seven points and Lincoln Eby registered a nice outing in the 138-pound division, going 4-2 for 10 team points.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

In the 40-team middle school tournament on Saturday, the Humboldt Unified team finished fifth and had three wrestlers place within the top four. Jackson Perkins struck a third-place finish after going 7-1 in the 126-pound division. Wallace Stooks went 4-1 at 104 pounds, good enough for third place while Deion Zamora logged in a 4-2 outing for a fourth-place finish at 78 pounds.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Badgers, Bears, Cougars primed for state wrestling tourney at Findlay Toyota Center
3 Chino Valley grapplers heading into state finals Friday
Chino Valley sends 6 wrestlers to state
Winter Preview: Led by defending state champ Rock, Cougars ready for next step
5 Chino Valley wrestlers medal on final day of Mile High Challenge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries