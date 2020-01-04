Rasheed and Radford dominate Weber State, lead NAU to 88-82 road win

OGDEN, Utah — Junior Khiarica Rasheed and redshirt sophomore Nina Radford scored at will on Saturday, combining for 57 points, to lift the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team to an 88-82 road victory at Weber State.

The pair punished the Wildcats and helped the Lumberjacks earn their first conference win of the season and improve to 4-8 overall and 1-2 in league play.

“Khia came out and played really strong in the first half and made some big buckets before Nina really picked up in the second half,” said head coach Loree Payne. “I felt that our offense finally started to get some flow. Defensively, we still have to figure some things out. Weber State played well offensively and are playing a lot better as a team. We need to figure out how to hold teams to fewer points than 80-plus.”

Rasheed dominated the Wildcats for the second consecutive year on Weber State’s home court in the Dee Events Center. After posting 22 points in Ogden last season, Rasheed erupted for a career-high 31 points on Saturday, shooting 11-for-16 from the field and 8-for-10 at the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, Radford went to work both inside and outside – hitting 3-of-5 behind the arc – on her way to 26 points. Radford was 10-of-18 overall and also tied redshirt junior Brianna Lehew for team-high honors with seven boards.

The former high school teammates at Portland’s Grant High School helped NAU equal its highest scoring game of the season. NAU shot 44.9 percent overall and shot over 80 percent (20-of-24) at the free throw line for the second consecutive game.

Both teams struggled offensively off the opening tip with NAU connecting on just two of its first 10 shots while Weber State hit on just two of its first eight from the floor. Rasheed kept the Lumberjacks afloat though with nine points in the opening quarter to help NAU trail by just one, 14-13, at the end of the period despite shooting 29.4 percent in the first 10 minutes.

The last four minutes of the second quarter proved to be the difference as NAU went into halftime on a 15-2 run that provided the ‘Jacks with a 40-33 advantage.

Redshirt junior Jacey Bailed scored all seven of her points in the first three minutes of the second half, sparking the Lumberjacks’ to a game-high lead of 53-41 with 7:15 on the third quarter clock. However, Weber State kept pace with NAU and managed to cut its deficit to two on two occasions.

The Lumberjacks took a 63-57 lead into the fourth quarter, but once again saw their lead trimmed to two at 66-64 with 6:28 to play. With the Wildcats within a single possession, Radford – who scored nine points in the fourth quarter alone and 16 in the second half – single-handedly was responsible for the first six points of a game-clinching 12-1 run.

The extended run pushed NAU’s lead out to 76-65 with 3:21 remaining and the Lumberjacks were successful on eight of their 10 free throw attempts in the final minute to seal up the road win.

“We talk about our playmakers needing to knock down shots and they did tonight,” Payne said. “Jacey started a little slow but hit some big shots in the second half. Caitlin (Malvar) kept us calm and hit some big shots as well. We got some critical stops at the end and hit some free throws to close it out.”

Redshirt junior Caitlin Malvar helped NAU ice the game with seven of her 11 points in the final period. She also tallied six assists and recorded three steals, a number matched by sophomore Regan Schenck. NAU tied a season-high with 11 thefts and also outrebounded Weber State, 30-26.

The ’Jacks will make a quick stop at home in the Walkup Skydome versus Sacramento State at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday before heading back out on the road to Idaho State next Saturday.

MEN VS. WEBER ST.

FLAGSTAFF — It is a new year, and Saturday’s 72-64 victory over Weber State was just the latest example that this is not your same old NAU men’s basketball team. The Lumberjacks pulled away late from Weber St. — picked in the top three of the preseason league polls — to earn their first win over the perennial conference contenders in five years in their Walkup Skydome opener

The victory was NAU’s first against Weber State since Feb. 14, 2015. The Lumberjacks also snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Wildcats on their home floor, notching their first win in the all-time series since Feb. 28, 2008.

“The game went back and forth and (Weber State) scored the first seven points of the second half,” said interim head coach Shane Burcar. “Our guys didn’t flinch and I don’t think we could’ve played any better in the last two and a half minutes to execute and finish out a ball game. I’m really happy for this university and this team.”

The Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-2 Big Sky) had their offense clicking all game, finishing their conference home opener shooting 57.1 percent overall. NAU also shot 56.3 percent from long distance in addition to outrebounding Weber State by a 31-21 margin.

Four players led by junior Brooks DeBisschop’s career-high 18 points scored in double-figures. DeBisschop was a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor in just 24 minutes off the bench. Junior Cameron Satterwhite also posted his best game as a Lumberjack, registering a career-high 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Satterwhite nailed three of NAU’s nine treys, including one with 3:55 remaining to swing the score in the Lumberjacks’ favor for good.

Sophomores Nik Mains (13) and Cameron Shelton (11) also reach double-digits in the scoring column as NAU claimed its first conference win of the season. Shelton also totaled team-highs of eight rebounds and five assists.

NAU faces a split week ahead with a road game at Sacramento State next Thursday at 8 p.m. MST before returning to the Skydome next Saturday versus Idaho State at 4 p.m. MST.