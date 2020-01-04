OFFERS
Rants & Raves: Jan. 5, 2020

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 9:27 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • The rationale behind killing this Iranian General was that. The negatives outweighed the positives. This president doesn’t understand negatives.

  • RE: letter writer Randy Hayes - misinterpreter of 2nd Amendment to the Constitution - following a well-regulated militia, the right to the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. What’s so hard to understand?

  • Adoption Spotlight is a phenomenal way to share information on young people available for adoption. A loving home with lots of encouragement is what our youngsters desperately need. Please prayerfully consider opening your hearts and homes to these kids.

  • To the young woman “driving” a small, light blue SUV on Highway 69 in PV around 4:15 Thursday, using both hands eating her ice cream. Beats me how her car steered itself along in traffic. Irresponsible and dangerous!

  • Once again, the horizon is dark with smoke and moving south and east along Granite Mountain to Glassford Hill. Who is responsible and who authorizes this pollution? Not good for anyone, especially those of us with respiratory problems.

  • RE: ‘Common sense’ letter - They keep saying they don’t want to take away people’s guns, even as they promote red flag laws. Reducing gun violence is a just cause. You shouldn’t have to mislead people to garner support.

  • The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors created a solution for a nonexistent problem and in the process managed to create a real problem for themselves. Well played.

  • Looks like we’re going to need a new Board of Supervisors; this bunch doesn’t want to do their job and back the 2nd Amendment!

  • All the recent letter writers who hate the Constitution’s Second Amendment granting gun ownership have a Utopian, Camelot viewpoint of civilization. Democratic cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, etc. have the strongest gun restrictions yet have the most lethal violence.

  • RE: Raising age for tobacco, vaping - Oh, sure, just like criminalizing other drugs has worked so well. Oh, wait. It hasn’t. All it’s done is make the drugs more dangerous.

  • The Prescott Boot Drop on New Year’s Eve seems very successful. I think that the people who promote this event should rename it the “Cowboy Boot Drop” to emphasize the cowboy and Old West flavor of the town.

  • When is PUSD going to do something about the ridiculous and dangerous traffic snarls at Abia Judd and Granite Mountain schools during the start and end times? If these were a regular businesses the city would be all over them.

  • Will the city’s streets department ever learn how to make sure the road is smooth when they repair and patch asphalt roads versus the present bumps and thumps?

  • Prescott was once called, “Everybody’s Hometown.” Judging by the news over the last few months, it appears a more appropriate calling would be “the NRA’s hometown.”

  • The display of any “flags under the American Flag” should remain as prescribed by the current codes. Exceptions being political or social comment banners that could be displayed on a separate staff of equal or lesser prominence.

  • RE: Flags flying under the American flag - If we’re so worried about respecting the U.S. flag, why don’t we go after the people who actually desecrate the flag?

  • Kudos to the Prescott Fire Department for qualifying and recommendation for accreditation by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International! Very well done!

  • If you continue to pick political party over people regardless of the facts then you are the problem. Be the solution, not the problem.

  • Had Hillary Clinton won, the amount of new southern border wall installed would have been about the same. Trump just made the most noise about the subject.

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

