Sat, Jan. 04
PV mayor, others take frigid plunge in Polar Bear Splash
Reigning Ice Princess dethroned

Polar Bears jump into the pool at the 15th annual Polar Bear Splash at Mountain Valley Splash Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Polar Bears jump into the pool at the 15th annual Polar Bear Splash at Mountain Valley Splash Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 10:20 p.m.

2020 Polar Bear Splash in Prescott Valley by Courier Video

As he prepared to take the leap for the first time into the chilly waters at Mountain Valley Splash for the 15th annual Polar Bear Splash, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said he was a little nervous.

Having never done it before, Palguta said he was taking part this year because being a part of the community is important and he wanted to try and promote the event and get more people excited about it.

“It’s just a fun event,” he said.

Palguta wasn’t the only one to jump into the 35-degree pool Saturday morning, Jan. 4. Others with him included Steven Roser, recently hired chief of police for

2020 Polar Bear Splash

Prescott Valley, and Jill Buse, who was doing it for her seventh year. She always gets nervous before taking the plunge, Buse said, adding that it’s not the water that’s the problem but the air outside.

Buse said she keeps coming back because she loves it and this year her daughter, Sophia, won the ice cream eating contest and her husband competed in the Ice Princess Contest — which sought the hairiest and best-looking bare chest.

Junior Pemberton, who had been the Ice Princess for two years in a row, went up against nine other men this year. It eventually came down between him and a man who went by the name “The Beard.” A Realtor who resides in Chino Valley named Kellen Hoskins, “The Beard” became the newest Ice Princess.

“(It’s) amazing,” Hoskins said about dethroning Pemberton. “He was a worthy opponent.”

Wanting to compete because it was something fun to do, it felt really good to win and he will “absolutely” come back to next year’s Polar Bear Splash to defend his title, he said.

The air wasn’t too bad in the minutes after the Polar Bears jumping into the pool, Buse said, adding she’s looking forward to doing it for the eighth time next year. Palguta said it was good and is also planning on coming back for 2021.

“It was a lot worse than I thought, but it’s still good,” he said. “You knew you weren’t going to die, so that’s always good but it’s still very cold.”

