Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
Among several dangerous DUI drivers taken off road during special enforcement period
Updated as of Saturday, January 4, 2020 3:35 PM
A special DUI enforcement by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office in December 2019 resulted in 16 DUIs and, of those, four were Extreme DUIs, one Super Extreme DUI, and one Aggravated DUI involving an initial test result of 0.268 blood-alcohol content with a 6-year-old child in the car.
The targeted DUI enforcement was made possible thanks to grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The targeted enforcement occurred over all weekends in December with a special focus on traffic over the holidays, according to a news release from the YCSO on Jan. 4.
In the case of the DUI driver with the 6-year-old child, a YCSO deputy on Saturday, Dec. 28, overheard radio traffic indicating a possible DUI driver had pulled into a parking lot off of Gail Gardner Way in Prescott, parked and passed out.
A short time later, the vehicle was reported driving again and heading south on Gail Gardner Way. The deputy was able to intercept it after watching the driver roll through a 4-way-stop intersection.
The deputy confirmed the driver’s impairment and arrested her at about 5:30 p.m. with initial tests showing results over three times the legal limit, the Sheriff's Office reported. The woman's child was released to a family member.
The arrested driver, 24-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Prescott, was booked and charged with DUI including a felony level classification of Aggravated DUI because a child was present in the vehicle. She has since been released from the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde, pending court action.
In most of these cases, erratic and dangerous driving gained the attention of deputies assigned to the special patrol mission and their action very likely prevented tragedy for innocent motorists on Yavapai County roadways, the news release states.
Information and photos provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
