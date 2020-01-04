OFFERS
Obituary: Rita J. Bernatz

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 8:33 p.m.

Rita J. Bernatz, 86, of Port Charlotte, FL, previously from Prescott Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1933, to Fred and Catherine Zahn in Milwaukee, WI. Rita grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Girls Tech & North Division High School. She worked as a secretary for the U.S. Department of the Army from 1951-1955 and served as the church and school secretary of Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1968, retiring in 1989. Rita also played the organ and piano for the church, modeled, and volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader.

Rita enjoyed music, singing, roller skating, sewing, cross-stitch, knitting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, bingo, Rummikub and darts. A survivor of breast cancer since 2003, she especially loved spending time with family, friends and her dog Pepper. Rita was a member of the TOPS Club in Prescott Valley, AZ, the Moose Lodge for 18 years and the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club. She was also a member of the square-dancing club and church choir.

Devoted to her faith, she worshipped at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wi Rapids, WI, Trinity Lutheran of Prescott Valley, AZ and the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. Rita will be deeply missed by her daughter, Rosanne (Ronald) Kruse of Punta Gorda, FL; son, Richard Chris (Carmen) Brock of Manassas, VA; grandchildren, Leland Kruse, Nicole Kruse Raczynski, Lindsey Brock Bertozzi, Hayley and Amanda Brock; and great-grandchildren, Reid, Leah, and Garrett Raczynski. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband of 37 years Richard Brock and second husband of 9 years Joseph Mazur. In lieu of the flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, FL. Rita will be laid to rest in Phoenix, with her husband Richard at The National Memorial Cemetery. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Rita, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.

Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Information provided by survivors.

