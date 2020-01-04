Obituary: Paul Webster Hogue
Paul Webster Hogue, 43, of Chino Valley Arizona, died suddenly at his home on December 12, 2019. Paul was born on May 12, 1976 in Oakland, California.
He graduated from Chino Valley High School in 1995 then served in the US Army. Paul was an active member of the Chino Valley Noontimers Lions Club, serving people in need. Paul was enthusiastic and knowledgeable about Arizona mining history and he enjoyed camping and outdoor survival. Well-liked by his neighbors and friends, Paul was there for anyone who needed help.
Paul is survived by his mother, Kathy Kirkwood and grandmother, Ruth Lavery. He was predeceased by step father David Kirkwood and grandfather William Lavery. Paul is also survived by his father, Paul Hogue, stepmother, Margaret, brother Nicolas and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, January 12th, 2020 at Temple B’rith Shalom. Donations may be made to the Lions Club.
Information provided by survivors.
