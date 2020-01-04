Husband-wife mentoring advocates launch podcast to feature local community builders

Charles Matheus and Kelly Roberge are a Prescott area husband-and-wife team who have devised a weekly podcast aimed at exploring challenges in the community, relationships, gender, and creativity with “their trademark empathy, intelligence, and irreverence,” according to a news release.

The couple comes to this new endeavor, one they have titled The Rocket Feather Podcast, with 50 years of experience in teaching, mentoring and coaching.

Dedicated community advocates, Charles and Kelly see podcasting as the “perfect way to amplify the unique voices of the inspirational men and women who make Yavapai County their home,” the news release states.

The couple have recorded interviews with folks from the worlds of education, business, coaching, and social service. Every other week the podcast features Charles and Kelly in spirited discussion of their world and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their relationship, the release said.

“We started this podcast because we care so much about Prescott, and the country as a whole,” said Matheus, the former executive director for Boys to Men Mentoring Network of North Central, Arizona, in a news release. “We feel like everyone is looking for answers, companionship, and inspiration.

“We also looked around and saw so many people in our circle with important pieces to the puzzle of modern life. We want to amplify those voices and get them heard.”

The locally produced podcast pledges to feature community builders and thought leaders from Yavapai County and beyond every Sunday night at no charge.

Charles and Kelly agree this podcast is for anyone who craves the inspiration and techniques to have richer relationships, create fulfilling community, develop healthier masculinity and start or maintain creativity.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve had something interesting and important to say,” Kelly said in the news release. “I listened to stories and interviews on the radio for years but that broadcast medium seemed out of reach for me.

“Five years ago, I heard my first podcast and I fell in love with the intimacy, creativity, and accessibility. I’ve wanted to start my own podcast ever since, and now, because we’re working together, we’re able to make it happen.”

Podcast listeners will have a chance to hear Jessi Hans, executive director of the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, talk about ending homelessness in Prescott through radical compassion; Tony Himes sharing about the nature of connection and joy in parenting and relationships; and Molly McGinn telling a life story that spans the globe, and willingness to return to Prescott to create an intentional community.

Every other episode features the hosts mulling over questions and laughing around the tension of being alive, and in this community, in the 21st century.

The first season featured nine episodes and the second season will begin this month.

