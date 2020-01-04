OFFERS
Happy 100th birthday Mildred Arnspiger
Born on January 5, 1920

Mildred Arnspiger (Courtesy)

Mildred Arnspiger (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 9:07 p.m.

Mildred with her four sisters and four brothers were raised in northwest Chicago in the suburb of Norwood Park. At this time, Mildred has a surviving sister, Lee Craig, who will celebrate her 93rd birthday on Jan. 21 in Chicago, Illinois.

On Sept. 2, 1938, Mildred married the love of her life, Eugene Arnspiger. Now widowed, their family of four sons (Gordon, twins Brian & Bruce, and Gene) has grown to include 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is very proud of the fact that three of her sons served during the Vietnam War era in the Air Force, Army and Navy.

She has a love and talent for painting on fine China and porcelain. From circa 1960 until recently, she has created and marketed hundreds of beautiful, original creations. Her specialty was roses and she also did magnificent portraits. For many years she held instructional classes to help others. Her work was featured in the internationally renowned China Decorator magazine. Recently, Mildred’s focus has been solving 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzles and she has become quite good at it.

In celebration there will be an open house for family and close friends at Mildred’s Prescott home today, Jan. 5, 2020.

