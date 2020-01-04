Happy 100th birthday Mildred Arnspiger
Born on January 5, 1920
Mildred with her four sisters and four brothers were raised in northwest Chicago in the suburb of Norwood Park. At this time, Mildred has a surviving sister, Lee Craig, who will celebrate her 93rd birthday on Jan. 21 in Chicago, Illinois.
On Sept. 2, 1938, Mildred married the love of her life, Eugene Arnspiger. Now widowed, their family of four sons (Gordon, twins Brian & Bruce, and Gene) has grown to include 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is very proud of the fact that three of her sons served during the Vietnam War era in the Air Force, Army and Navy.
She has a love and talent for painting on fine China and porcelain. From circa 1960 until recently, she has created and marketed hundreds of beautiful, original creations. Her specialty was roses and she also did magnificent portraits. For many years she held instructional classes to help others. Her work was featured in the internationally renowned China Decorator magazine. Recently, Mildred’s focus has been solving 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzles and she has become quite good at it.
In celebration there will be an open house for family and close friends at Mildred’s Prescott home today, Jan. 5, 2020.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: