Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 04
Editorial: Stay in jail becoming more high-tech is good

A screen shot from the Securus Technologies presentation to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 2, 2020. The Yavapai County jail has contracted with Securus to bring tablets into the jail for the inmates to use. (Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 9:35 p.m.

Inmates in the Yavapai County jail will soon have access to technology, in the form of tablets.

The major concern with this is inmates communicating with people outside of the jail in ways they’re not supposed to.

The tablets, provided at no cost to the county by Securus Technologies and the jail collecting 20% of the money generated, will be monitored. That includes access to regular or premium content — such as songs, movies or video games — as well as email services.

The jail staff already monitors parcels and phone calls, and all incoming and outgoing messages and calls via the tablets will be monitored and recorded as well, officials said this past week.

The major benefit will be inmates having more to do.

“An inmate who has something to do and has a way to keep busy is usually a good inmate,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “We don’t have problems when inmates are busy and have things to do.”

This is especially evident for younger people who are used to having constant access to a smartphone, Mascher added.

While that is a worry, considering how people focus their attention so much on these devices nowadays, it does beg the question: how comfortable is jail time supposed to be?

Serving time is a punishment.

Regardless, the good news is the tablets — which will be in place in the next six to 12 months — will be a tool for the jail and county to provide digital services such as education, mental health support and job searching.

We are more in favor of providing those services, rather than giving the inmates the ability to play Candy Crush all day.

But, in the end, we offer kudos to the Sheriff’s Office for vetting this concept and thinking outside the box for ways to bring the jail into the 21st century.

Contact
