Catch 22 — Day 5: Man wanted on multiple drug charges

It is Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 29-year-old Damarius Antwone Williams.

On Oct. 24, 2016, the vehicle Williams was driving was pulled over for a traffic infraction by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy on eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 137 in Ash Fork. The deputy observed three additional occupants in the vehicle. The deputy also observed several indicators of criminal activity to include the behavior of the occupants, their answers to questions and an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

After a probable cause search, several duffel bags containing a total of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana were discovered. All four occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. Williams was later released on a $75,000 bond and has failed to appear to court since.



Williams is wanted on a statewide extraditable warrant with the $75,000 bond for failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is described as a 29-year-old black man, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Williams also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone providing information that leads to the Williams’ arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.