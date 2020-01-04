OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 04
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 5: Man wanted on multiple drug charges

Damarius Antwone Williams

Damarius Antwone Williams

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 9:54 p.m.

photo

Arm tattoos. (YCSO/Courtesy)

It is Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 29-year-old Damarius Antwone Williams.

On Oct. 24, 2016, the vehicle Williams was driving was pulled over for a traffic infraction by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy on eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 137 in Ash Fork. The deputy observed three additional occupants in the vehicle. The deputy also observed several indicators of criminal activity to include the behavior of the occupants, their answers to questions and an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

After a probable cause search, several duffel bags containing a total of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana were discovered. All four occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. Williams was later released on a $75,000 bond and has failed to appear to court since.

Williams is wanted on a statewide extraditable warrant with the $75,000 bond for failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is described as a 29-year-old black man, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Williams also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone providing information that leads to the Williams’ arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Catch 22 — Day 14: Woman sought after arrest for aggravated DUI
Catch 22 — Day 4: Man wanted on felony charge of impersonation
Catch 22 Day 7 Suspect: WILLIAM PATRICK WAIBEL
Catch 22 — Day 14: Man wanted for possession of narcotics for sale
Catch 22 — Day 11: Man wanted for March 2003 sexual assault of minor

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries