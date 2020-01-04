Barnes: Reflections on life’s gifts

Well, here we go again! Another new year begins.



And here I am, dealing with some new frustrations that are part of the aging process. My legs buckle at times, my memory isn’t what it used to be, decison-making often falls into the futility category and I frequently wonder what day it is.

But I’m still here and I know how fortunate I am to have most of my faculties still working, so I give thanks regularly that in my 89th year, I am functioning at a pretty good level.

And I am very thankful for unanticipated bonuses, one of which is the time I now have for contemplation.

Some retirees may question or even disagree with this assertion for any number of reasons. Not everyone views “down-time” in a positive way. Severe debilitating illness or painful disabilities can, of course, convey our spirits south and make positive approaches to life challenging.

But for old codgers who are in reasonable health, I believe many of us spend some time each week reflecting about the life we have led and are now living. We are likely pondering the positives of life that enable us to live most days as fully as we choose.

To really appreciate the magnitude of the gifts we each receive — love, talents, skills, abilities, ideas — requires a good degree of maturity.

For some folks appreciation of what they have develops slowly. For some, it never comes at all.

Maturity is not a given. In all likelihood, those who possess it, earn it.

Maturity enables us to understand that life’s wounds are as much a part of human existence as are its gifts. Suffering befalls every life. Some of us handle it well, while others let it overwhelm them.

When the wounds dominate a life — or we let them dominate — we likely neglect or ignore the gifts.

For most of us, however, life is a struggle to find some sort of meaningful balance between the inevitable gifts we receive and the wounds that cause us pain. The struggle is to maximize awareness and appreciation of the one while minimizing the negative impact of the other.

It’s interesting that the more we share our gifts with others, even to the point of giving them away, the more gifts we receive in return and the better we feel as human beings.

I wish for each of you a blessed New Year.