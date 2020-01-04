OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 04
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Barnes: Reflections on life’s gifts

mugshot photo
By Dr. Ron Barnes
Originally Published: January 4, 2020 9:29 p.m.

Well, here we go again! Another new year begins.

And here I am, dealing with some new frustrations that are part of the aging process. My legs buckle at times, my memory isn’t what it used to be, decison-making often falls into the futility category and I frequently wonder what day it is.

But I’m still here and I know how fortunate I am to have most of my faculties still working, so I give thanks regularly that in my 89th year, I am functioning at a pretty good level.

And I am very thankful for unanticipated bonuses, one of which is the time I now have for contemplation.

Some retirees may question or even disagree with this assertion for any number of reasons. Not everyone views “down-time” in a positive way. Severe debilitating illness or painful disabilities can, of course, convey our spirits south and make positive approaches to life challenging.

But for old codgers who are in reasonable health, I believe many of us spend some time each week reflecting about the life we have led and are now living. We are likely pondering the positives of life that enable us to live most days as fully as we choose.

To really appreciate the magnitude of the gifts we each receive — love, talents, skills, abilities, ideas — requires a good degree of maturity.

For some folks appreciation of what they have develops slowly. For some, it never comes at all.

Maturity is not a given. In all likelihood, those who possess it, earn it.

Maturity enables us to understand that life’s wounds are as much a part of human existence as are its gifts. Suffering befalls every life. Some of us handle it well, while others let it overwhelm them.

When the wounds dominate a life — or we let them dominate — we likely neglect or ignore the gifts.

For most of us, however, life is a struggle to find some sort of meaningful balance between the inevitable gifts we receive and the wounds that cause us pain. The struggle is to maximize awareness and appreciation of the one while minimizing the negative impact of the other.

It’s interesting that the more we share our gifts with others, even to the point of giving them away, the more gifts we receive in return and the better we feel as human beings.

I wish for each of you a blessed New Year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Aging and maturity
Time can be for us both servant, master
What matters is love we receive
Dear Annie: Giving but not receiving
Dear Annie: Expecting too much from newlyweds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries